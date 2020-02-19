(Style)

The Signet Rings Worth Adding To Your Jewelry Box

Talk about a statement piece.

By Savannah Sitton and Kelsey Stewart
Updated: 
Originally Published: 
@alisonlou
Alison Lou on Instagram

Jewelry is a fun form of self-expression and what better way to evoke creativity than with a new set of stackable rings. With the chunky jewelry trend (think thick chains or architectural earrings) singlehandedly taking over your Instagram feed, it was only a matter of time until the ring category followed suit. And both trendy and timeless, these new signet rings are just what your jewelry collection is missing.

The little details often go unnoticed when breaking down your favorite street-style look. However, one accessory that's not to be missed on both influencers and editors, alike, are statement signet rings, with a modern feel. As a result, the traditional menswear style is getting the superstar treatment — as seemingly every designer and brand is rolling out their own iterations, ensuring there's a style out there for everyone.

For those that prefer barely-there baubles, the bulkier option may seem out of your comfort zone. However, a striking size or bold design can elevate your look, instantly. And with so many different versions to choose from, there's sure to be something that fits your personal style. However, if you consider yourself a minimalist, a plain face in brushed metal may be enough. But if you are looking for something a little more flashy, there's a slew of embellished and customizable options to gander, too.

Continue ahead to shop some of TZR's favorite signet rings on the market, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Love simple, yet sculptural jewels? If so, Third Crown’s Prizm Signet Ring is calling your name. Combine with other funky shapes throughout your jewelry, like unique earrings.

This neon green vintage-inspired signet ring from Yvonne Léon will instantly give any ensemble a subtle, yet punchy touch of color.

Whether you leave this horseshoe signet ring from Adina Reyter alone or stack it with other pieces, it’ll certainly be an eye-catcher.

Free People’s Everett Ring — which features a fun Yin Yang design — is great for those in search of a trendy option that won’t break the bank.

Calling all minimalists — Mateo’s luxe 14kt Gold Signet Ring is for you. Add this classic piece to any outfit for a polished touch.

Engraved with the word civil, this gold signet ring is the perfect balance of trendy and classic. Pair it with other simple gold rings for an elevated look.

Dip your toes into the checkered trend with this signet ring from accessory label Alison Lou. Or, go all in and pair the signet ring with a checkered blouse.

Instead of a signet ring detailed with a diamond, try a more unique option like a cool emerald stone. Shay’s 18k Gold Baguette Essential Pinky Ring features just the right amount of color.

You don’t have to pick a circular signet ring. In fact, Missoma’s Woven Square Signet Ring feels especially modern and edgy.

One can never go wrong with LV. This monogrammed option screams luxury and effortlessly adds a super high-end touch to any outfit.

Part of Rachel Jackson's latest collection, the unique hexagon shape and ridged band makes for a more unique option while still staying true to the classic signet standards.

If your own initials are of no interest of you maybe Fendi's will seem more interesting. Emblazoned with the notorious brands FF logo, the cursive is an ode to the fashion legend Karl Lagerfeld.

Adored by jewelry-lovers for high-end designs that withstand the test of time, Monica Vinader's signet ring is no exception. With three different options of finishes as well as a choice of complimentary engraving, this piece is a looker.

The sweetest ladybug motif tops this signet bring as part of the fine jewelry brands new Animal Kingdom collection, which also features butterflies and turtle motif.

This flashy signet ring from Australian brand F + H Jewelry channels charm jewelry back in the ‘80s and ‘90s with its black onyx heart shaped stone.

Adina's Jewels is known for having the most on-trend options at attainable prices. However, they also have a full assortment of high-end jewelry like this 14k gold signet ring embellished with your initial.

The Last Line's style is on the wilder side for those that are hoping to make more of a statement, and the striking rainbow diamonds is a showstopper.

Pearls have been everywhere in the jewelry game recently so double up on trends with J Hannah's stunning demi-fine option that's adorned with a precious pearl.

Historically, signet rings can be emblazoned with a meaningful motif and this one from Vivienne Westwood is exemplary.

It's nearly impossible to talk about signet rings without New York-based brand, Tarin Thomas coming to mind. One of the label's signature styles, this squared Edward ring puts a modern spin on a classic design.

Perfect if you're looking for a dainty option that you can customized to your liking, this pinky ring is great for stacking with similar styles (but can be worn by itself, too).