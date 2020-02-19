Jewelry is a fun form of self-expression and what better way to evoke creativity than with a new set of stackable rings. With the chunky jewelry trend (think thick chains or architectural earrings) singlehandedly taking over your Instagram feed, it was only a matter of time until the ring category followed suit. And both trendy and timeless, these new signet rings are just what your jewelry collection is missing.
The little details often go unnoticed when breaking down your favorite street-style look. However, one accessory that's not to be missed on both influencers and editors, alike, are statement signet rings, with a modern feel. As a result, the traditional menswear style is getting the superstar treatment — as seemingly every designer and brand is rolling out their own iterations, ensuring there's a style out there for everyone.
For those that prefer barely-there baubles, the bulkier option may seem out of your comfort zone. However, a striking size or bold design can elevate your look, instantly. And with so many different versions to choose from, there's sure to be something that fits your personal style. However, if you consider yourself a minimalist, a plain face in brushed metal may be enough. But if you are looking for something a little more flashy, there's a slew of embellished and customizable options to gander, too.
Continue ahead to shop some of TZR's favorite signet rings on the market, below.
