Jewelry is a fun form of self-expression and what better way to evoke creativity than with a new set of stackable rings. With the chunky jewelry trend (think thick chains or architectural earrings) singlehandedly taking over your Instagram feed, it was only a matter of time until the ring category followed suit. And both trendy and timeless, these new signet rings are just what your jewelry collection is missing.

The little details often go unnoticed when breaking down your favorite street-style look. However, one accessory that's not to be missed on both influencers and editors, alike, are statement signet rings, with a modern feel. As a result, the traditional menswear style is getting the superstar treatment — as seemingly every designer and brand is rolling out their own iterations, ensuring there's a style out there for everyone.

For those that prefer barely-there baubles, the bulkier option may seem out of your comfort zone. However, a striking size or bold design can elevate your look, instantly. And with so many different versions to choose from, there's sure to be something that fits your personal style. However, if you consider yourself a minimalist, a plain face in brushed metal may be enough. But if you are looking for something a little more flashy, there's a slew of embellished and customizable options to gander, too.

Continue ahead to shop some of TZR's favorite signet rings on the market, below.

Third Crown Prizm Signet Ring $200 See On Third Crown Love simple, yet sculptural jewels? If so, Third Crown’s Prizm Signet Ring is calling your name. Combine with other funky shapes throughout your jewelry, like unique earrings.

Adina Reyter 14k Baguette Horseshoe Signet Ring $1,498 See On Shopbop Whether you leave this horseshoe signet ring from Adina Reyter alone or stack it with other pieces, it’ll certainly be an eye-catcher.

Free People Everett Ring $198 See On Free People Free People’s Everett Ring — which features a fun Yin Yang design — is great for those in search of a trendy option that won’t break the bank.

Mateo 14kt Gold Signet Ring $920 See On Mateo Calling all minimalists — Mateo’s luxe 14kt Gold Signet Ring is for you. Add this classic piece to any outfit for a polished touch.

Civil Signet Ring $225 See On Civil Engraved with the word civil, this gold signet ring is the perfect balance of trendy and classic. Pair it with other simple gold rings for an elevated look.

Alison Lou 14K Yellow Gold Checker Signet Ring $950 See On Browns Dip your toes into the checkered trend with this signet ring from accessory label Alison Lou. Or, go all in and pair the signet ring with a checkered blouse.

Shay 18k Gold Baguette Essential Pinky Ring $1,670 See On Shopbop Instead of a signet ring detailed with a diamond, try a more unique option like a cool emerald stone. Shay’s 18k Gold Baguette Essential Pinky Ring features just the right amount of color.

Missoma Woven Square Signet Ring $232 See On Missoma You don’t have to pick a circular signet ring. In fact, Missoma’s Woven Square Signet Ring feels especially modern and edgy.

Louis Vuitton Monogram Signet Ring $445 See On Louis Vuitton One can never go wrong with LV. This monogrammed option screams luxury and effortlessly adds a super high-end touch to any outfit.

Rachel Jackson London Art Deco Hexagon Signet Ring $118 See On Rachel Jackson London Part of Rachel Jackson's latest collection, the unique hexagon shape and ridged band makes for a more unique option while still staying true to the classic signet standards.

Fendi Gold Karligraphy Signet Ring $420 $160 See On Ssense If your own initials are of no interest of you maybe Fendi's will seem more interesting. Emblazoned with the notorious brands FF logo, the cursive is an ode to the fashion legend Karl Lagerfeld.

Monica Vinader Signature Signet Ring $118 See On Monica Vinader Adored by jewelry-lovers for high-end designs that withstand the test of time, Monica Vinader's signet ring is no exception. With three different options of finishes as well as a choice of complimentary engraving, this piece is a looker.

Wilhelmenia Garcia Ladybug Ring $180 See On Wilhelmenia Garcia The sweetest ladybug motif tops this signet bring as part of the fine jewelry brands new Animal Kingdom collection, which also features butterflies and turtle motif.

Adina's Jewels Diamond Initial Pinky Ring 14K $898 See On Adina's Jewels Adina's Jewels is known for having the most on-trend options at attainable prices. However, they also have a full assortment of high-end jewelry like this 14k gold signet ring embellished with your initial.

The Last Line Rainbow Signet Ring $885 See On The Last Line The Last Line's style is on the wilder side for those that are hoping to make more of a statement, and the striking rainbow diamonds is a showstopper.

Tarin Thomas Edward Ring $258 See On Tarin Thomas It's nearly impossible to talk about signet rings without New York-based brand, Tarin Thomas coming to mind. One of the label's signature styles, this squared Edward ring puts a modern spin on a classic design.