27 Unique & Meaningful Jewelry Gifts For Mother’s Day

With all the choices and curated gift guides out there, it's not really that difficult to find jewelry to give your mom on Mother's Day. But finding a piece that doesn't have "MOM" displayed front and center can prove to be a challenge. And sure — your mom will undoubtedly treasure anything you give her. But if your mom is someone who prefers subtle jewelry, you probably want to avoid buying a gift that's anything but. The difficulty in that, however, is still making sure it feels meaningful and personal. Thankfully, there are plenty of pieces out there that achieve just that.

The key is to find something that's meaningful to your mom specifically, and there are some easy options, such as personalized pieces. But if your mom is not really into that either, try digging a little deeper. Is your mom obsessed with timeless, classic pieces? Get a minimalist bracelet that will never go out of style. Does your mom dedicate time to helping others? Give a necklace that gives back. Is your mom constantly looking for that piece no one else has? Gift one-of-a-kind earrings that can be treasured forever.

A jewelry gift for Mother's Day doesn't have to be obvious to feel thoughtful and personalized, and the gifts below prove it. From unique, colorful rings to necklaces that give back, ahead, 27 presents your mom is sure to love — with not a "MOM" charm in sight.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 A Classic Watch Michele Deco Madison Mid Stainless Steel Diamond Dial Watch $1,295 See on Michele If your mom's closet is stacked with pieces like a simple trench coat and timeless flats, and equally classic watch is the perfect thing to expand that collection. This refined stainless steel watch from Michele features 40 hand-set diamonds atop the silver white sunray dial.

2 A Colorful Statement Ring Alexis Bittar Lucite Block Ring - Steel Blue $100 See on Alexis Bittar These hand-carved and hand-painted chunky Lucite rings from Alexis Bittar are modern and minimal. Not to mention, they come in 11 different colors, so you can choose one that will perfectly fit your mom’s style.

3 A Simple Tennis Bracelet With Your Mom’s Birthstone The Last Line Ruby Perfect Tennis Bracelet $2,415 See on The Last Line Gifting a piece with your mom’s birthstone automatically makes a piece feel personalized, but without being obvious. And the simple style of this bracelet will ensure your mom can wear it with everything.

4 Timeless Hoop Earrings Aurate x Kerry Be The Lead Hoop Earrings $320 See on Aurate New York If your mom's collection of hoops is constantly growing, upgrade it with a luxe pair to wear on special occasions. This pair, part of the Kerry Washington and Aurate collection, is art deco inspired with white topaz gemstones for some retro glamor and opulence.

5 A Uniquely Shaped Ring KIMSU Jasper Ring Silver $227 See on KIMSU So your mom's style tends to be a little more unique. In that case, stray away from classic pieces and opt for something with an unusual shape or color, such as this geometric ring from KIMSU.

6 Pretty Pearl Earrings Wolf Circus Pearl Hoops in Gold $80 See on Wolf Circus If your mom is always one step ahead of the latest trends, she's likely been eyeing a pair of pearl earrings for a while. This pair doesn't feel boring, but is still minimal enough to go with whatever your mom is wearing.

7 A Minimal Crystal Bracelet Catbird 1976 Bracelet $144 See on Catbird From New York it-girl brand Catbird, this dainty chain bracelet is cool and sophisticated — an uptown girl goes downtown feeling. Plus, it’s made of 100% recycled 14k solid gold.

8 A Necklace That Gives Back Amanda Pearl Pebble Necklace $300 See on Amanda Pearl Amanda Pearl donates 10% of every purchase to Global Fund for Women, so your mom can feel good any wearing this pretty piece. Inspired by organic forms, this pebble is a versatile everyday piece and will look great layered with other pendants and charms.

9 A Dreamy Pair of Huggies Rachel Quinn Monsoon Huggie Hoops $925 See on Rachel Quinn Give your mom some sweet and petite rainstorms for her ears with these shimmery huggie hoops from Rachel Quinn. They feature white topaz briolettes that cascade down from keshi pearl clouds.

10 A Unique Handmade Ring Dana Faith Riley Opal Ring $350 See on Dana Faith

11 A Necklace To Guide The Wearer Kinn Vela North Star Necklace $980 See on Kinn Give your mom this necklace as a way to remind the wearer of the path that leads home. This necklace from Kinn features a gold north star on an onyx backdrop, bordered by your choice of cubic zirconia or diamond stones.

12 A Playful Pair Of Earrings Yam Posy Huggie $58 See on Yam If spring is your mom's favorite season with all the pastels and blooming flowers, let her live it all year-round with these fun floral huggies from Yam, a made-to-order handmade jewelry brand based in Queens, NY.

13 A Dainty Pearl Bracelet Mondo Mondo Petite Pearl Bracelet $175 See on Mondo Mondo If the "arm party" is a major part of your mom's personal style, this stunning piece fits perfectly into an existing collection of bracelets. Or, if your mom likes to keep things classic and simplistic, this delicate pearl bracelet is a lovely gift.

14 One-Of-A-Kind Statement Earrings Ashley Zhang Sapphire and Diamond Leaf Drop Earrings $2,600 See on Ashley Zhang This vintage piece is one-of-a-kind, which any mom who is always on the hunt for pieces no one else will have is bound to love. These floral leaf motif antique dangle earrings were made circa 1890 — perfect if your mom is a fan of the Gilded Age.

15 A Stunning Ear Cuff Set Adornmonde Llyod Ear Cuff Set $154 See on Adornmonde Adornmonde's sparkling ear cuff set is the perfect gift for the mom who's never content with just one pair of earrings. Wear them as an ultra chic set or on their own as standalone pieces.

16 A Delicate Personalized Necklace BYCHARI Small Asymmetrical Initial & Diamond Necklace $280 See on BYCHARI This simple yet luxurious necklace can serve as a subtle reminder of you and your initial — and it will definitely make your mom smile with every wear. Whether layered or worn alone, there’s nothing conventional about this necklace’s slightly off-kilter design, but that’s what makes it special.

17 A Striking Ring Alison Lou Match Stack Ring $550 See on Alison Lou If your mom loves all things playful, this striking (pun-intended) matchstick ring will be a winner. This ring is the perfect layering piece and adds a subtle pop of color — and there are 18 different hues to choose from.

18 A Spring-Ready Cuff SOKO Fuliwa Cuff Bracelet $158 See on SOKO A big and bold cuff is a foolproof gift for any mom who identifies their style as maximalist. With high-shine and major impact, it features ribbon-like layers with a textural wavy effect, and it’s handcrafted by artisans in Kenya with 24k gold plated brass.

19 A Personalized Signet Ring Mejuri Slim Signet Ring $198 See on Mejuri Totally stumped on what to get your mom? This slim signet ring is both stylish and engravable up to seven letters — free of charge from Mejuri.

20 A Necklace That Shows Your Love Lee Fiori Queen of Hearts Playing Card Charm Necklace $293 $278 See on Lee Fiori If you’re looking for an alternative to heart jewelry to show your love, this queen of hearts playing card charm necklace will do just the trick. It will serve as a not-so-subtle reminder that your mom is the queen of your heart.

21 A Provençal Floral Bracelet Les Néréides Gardens in Provence Multi Bracelet $258 See on Les Néréides Maybe your mom loves Monet's garden paintings or is just a Francophile. Whatever the case, your mom will love this hand-enameled orange blossom bracelet from French brand Les Néréides.

22 A Dainty Anklet Ten Wilde Marquise Anklet $35 See on Ten Wilde Anklets are officially back and all the rage. If your mom loves staying on top of trends, gift this delicate anklet that glimmers bright in the sun.

23 Earrings That Give Back Starfish Project Remarkable Mother of Pearl Earrings $27 See on Starfish Project By purchasing these earrings, you're not just giving your mom some gorgeous mother of pearl jewelry — you're also supporting a meaningful cause. Starfish Project aims to help exploited women and girls experience freedom, establish independence, and develop careers.

24 A Necklace That Highlights Your Mom’s Strength Awe Inspired Joan of Arc + Diamond Sword Amulet Necklace Set $335 $305 See on Awe Inspired This two-in-one necklace set it perfect for a fearless mom. It’s inspired by the exceptional military leader, Joan of Arc, who fearlessly led an army to victory and became one of history’s greatest saints.

25 Modern Geometric Earrings Trecy Bleich Selene Hoops with Aluminum $58 See on Trecy Bleich Inspired by Selene, the Greek goddess of the moon, these earrings are lightweight and modern. Made handcrafted with 14K gold, they feature a round anodized aluminum bead that glows because of its satin finish.

26 A Crystal Pendant Sydney Evan Gold & Diamond Long Carved Stone Pendant Necklace $605 See on Sydney Evan Give your mom the gift of a healing crystal in the form of a pendant necklace if either of you are spiritual. Featuring an evil eye and center diamond design, the crystal is available in rose quartz, aquamarine, turquoise, African amethyst, hessonite, and rainbow moonstone for whatever spiritual property you desire it to have.