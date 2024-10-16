Nineties supermodels are truly in a class of their own. They were — and in some cases, still are — the most esteemed women in the fashion industry, idolized for their effortlessly chic style (this group even pioneered the sought-after model off-duty aesthetic). One such person is Carolyn Murphy. With a career spanning decades, she’s worked with just about every heavy-hitting designer — Chanel, Fendi, Michael Kors, and Isabel Marant, to name a few. And while she’s still a fixture on the catwalks at 50, Murphy is also no stranger to fronting campaigns for contemporary, accessible brands, her latest being with Banana Republic.

As it turns out, this project was particularly special for the long-time style muse. “Filming the Banana Republic campaign in New York was incredibly meaningful for me — a city with deep history that helped launch my career,” Murphy said in a statement, referring to relocating to NYC in her early 20s to pursue modeling. “Collaborating with a brand founded on the spirit of exploration allowed us to tell so many stories through the timeless designs of the new fall collection.” In the imagery, Murphy rocks the retailer’s new autumn essentials, including classic outerwear and polished suiting, which align with her personal style (more on it below).

Given that she’s been in the industry for some 30 years, it’s no surprise Murphy has her finger on the pulse of all things style. Ahead, TZR got the low-down on Murphy’s fall must-haves, upcoming packing list, and more fashion insight.

Where are your favorite places to shop in New York City?

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

My favorite places to shop are Desert Vintage, Wyeth, Bergdorf Goodman, Dover Street Market, and Karma Books. I love discovering and being inspired by vintage treasures and rare books, but I also still love a department store experience. Bergdorf is top-notch for current high-end items, but Dover Street Market is so unique.

What’s on your shopping list for fall?

Jean Catuffe/GC Images/Getty Images

For fall, I’m on the hunt for a leather midi skirt, a camel-colored scarf coat, and a mid-heel boot. These must-have transitional pieces are timeless.

What labels do you think are worth splurging on?

Loewe, Alaïa, The Row, Khaite, Proenza Schouler, Prada… the list goes on, but the craftsmanship and attention to detail are priceless.

Do you have any upcoming travel plans? If so, what are you packing?

I’ll be traveling to Argentina and Chile, and I’ll be packing a Gabriela Hearst poncho sweater, Banana Republic denim button-down and jeans, my Patagonia jacket, Blundstone boots, a leather-bound journal, my vintage Yashica T3 [camera], and a sleeping bag.

What’s the best piece of fashion advice you’ve ever received?

Don’t try too hard … thank you, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy.