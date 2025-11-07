If there’s one thing we’ve learned in fashion over the years, it’s that there are no hard and fast rules. Thanks to stylist Allison Bornstein, the wrong-shoe theory — which entails juxtaposing your shoes with your look — opened the floodgates to more, well, “wrong” fashion styling hacks and trends. Take this season’s mismatched earring look as another example. Much like the aforementioned footwear concept, pairing two different baubles, whether in alternative shapes or colors, yields a striking contrast.

The jewelry trend took shape on the Spring/Summer 2025 runways, endorsed by heavy-hitters including Chloé, Isabel Marant, and Fendi. More recently, Zimmermann tapped into the trend for fall 2025, debuting gold dangly silhouettes in different shapes. Of course, it didn’t take long for fine and contemporary jewelry brands to follow suit. One such label is Elyzian, which offers luxe mismatched diamond and gold drop earrings.

“With multiple ear piercings, curated jewelry stacks, and the rise of mixed-metal wardrobes, mismatched earrings have become beautifully versatile,” explains Elizabeth Wahler, the brand’s founder. “They play well with layering, asymmetry, and that elevated but effortless aesthetic so many people are drawn to now. There’s freedom in the imbalance — a feeling that you don’t have to match to make sense.”

Ahead, check out 10 mismatched earrings that’ll level up every outfit. (Note: You can, of course, also team two different styles you already own, if buying a new pair isn’t in the cards.)

Elyzian Mismatched Diamond and Gold Bar Drop Earrings in 14K Two-Tone Gold $2,282 See On Elyzian “The mismatched design in these diamond and gold bar earrings was simply a way to see how light would move differently on each side of the face — how a polished gold bar versus a diamond-set bar would catch and scatter reflections in motion,” says Wahler.

Eliou Sardine and Fishbone Earrings $185 See On Shopbop Though summer may be in the rearview mirror, you needn’t let these sardine and fishbone earrings collect dust in your jewelry box. Give them a fall spin by accessorizing with other baubles in warm, earthy autumnal colors.

COS Mismatched Freshwater Pearl Earrings $45 See On COS For an easy introduction to the mismatched jewelry look, opt for these simple but sophisticated freshwater pearl earrings from COS.

Completedworks Crumple Pearl and Ceramic Sterling Silver Earring $372 See On Completedworks Featuring a crumpled gold vermeil dangly earring alongside a pearl drop style, Comepletedworks’ iteration will bring an air of opulence to every winter outfit.

Desigual Asymmetric Heart Earrings $169 See On Desigual With hearts and serpentine shapes, Desigual’s asymmetric earrings ooze romance. Make them the star of your jewelry look by opting for dainty necklaces.

Justin Clenquet Iris Earrings $106 See On Justin Clenquet No one does mismatched earrings quite like Justine Clenquet, which specializes in edgy mixed-metal hoop and chain silhouettes, as evidenced above.

Coach Cat Pearl Mismatch Drop Earrings $85 See On Coach Cat parents, make your love of felines known by sporting Coach’s playful pearl and gold mismatched earrings.

Sandy Liang Mismatched Drop Earrings $168 See On Nordstrom Though they may be small, these gold star and silver heart earrings designed by Sandy Liang won’t go unnoticed.

Jacquemus 'The Rond Carée' Earrings $320 See On Sense For a luxe take on the whimsical jewelry trend, look to Jacquemus’ 'The Rond Carée' earrings, which include square and round-shaped hoops rendered in gold-tone brass.