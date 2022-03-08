The month of March is dedicated to celebrating women, with March 8 designated as International Women’s Day. As the holiday suggests, it’s a time to reflect on all the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of this group. In addition, many fashion brands are giving back on International Women’s Day 2022. Take La Ligne, for example, who partnered with celebrities like Sophia Bush and Olivia Wilde to auction off their previously owned La Ligne pieces on its website. One hundred percent of the proceeds from this auction will go to The Lower Eastside Girls Club, an organization that provides free programming in art, science, leadership, entrepreneurship, and wellness for girls and gender-diverse youth in NYC.

Meanwhile, jewelry brand Missoma is raising money for Girls Out Loud — a program that helps young women gain self-confidence and esteem — by releasing a limited-edition “Shine On” necklace that you can purchase. Other notable organizations receiving support from the fashion world include Planned Parenthood, the American Civil Liberties Union, and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. If you have room in your budget to shop and support a cause, continue ahead. If you’re in the middle of spring cleaning and can’t take on any more new items — don’t fret — just donate directly to the organization of your choice instead. See all the fashion brands giving back, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Missoma

For IWD, Missoma teamed up with Girls Out Loud, a multi-award winning social enterprise dedicated to raising the aspirations of teenage girls in the United Kingdom. (The programs help embed more confidence, emotional resilience, self-assurance, and self-esteem in individuals.) As part of the partnership, for the entire month of March, 50% of the sales from Missoma’s limited-edition Shine On necklace will go to the organization.

Wandler

Wandler partnered with Swedish-American artist and activist, Michele Pred on a collection of handbags that tackle the subject of equal pay. In her “Power of the Purse” series, Pred uses purses as her canvas to bring attention to modern, politically charged language from today’s female activists. Wandler’s Hortensia Bag and Teresa Bag each feature an “Equal Pay” statement. One hundred percent of the profits from the sale of the two bags will be donated donated to WOMEN INC, an organization that strives for equal opportunities for everyone, regardless of gender and sex. To purchase the purses, email info@wandler.com.

Gucci x Chime For Change

Gucci released a special Chime For Change capsule collection, which comprises a T-shirt and baseball cap, with the theme of “Generation Equality.” Chime for Change is the luxury fashion house’s global campaign, launched in 2013, that has raised more than $19 million to support projects and advocacy in 89 countries. Most recently, Chime For Change donated $500,000 to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, which has provided emergency support in Ukraine since 2014 to refugees fleeing violence.

La Ligne

Stars like Olivia Wilde, Sophia Bush, and Carey Mulligan are auctioning off a personal La Ligne item from their closets on Re-Ligne, the brand’s dedicated peer-to-peer resale marketplace. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the sale will go to The Lower Eastside Girls Club, an organization that provides free programming in art, science, leadership, entrepreneurship, and wellness for girls and gender-diverse youth in NYC.

Aurate

Female-founded sustainable fine jewelry brand Aurate will offer 20% off site wide from March 8 to March 13, with 10% of the proceeds going to the American Civil Liberties Union. The nonprofit works in the courts, legislatures, and communities to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties guaranteed to all people in the United States.

Richer Poorer x gorjana

Richer Poorer and gorjana, run by sisters Iva Pawling and Gorjana Reidel, respectively, designed a tank and necklace set for IWD. One hundred percent of net sales will go to Dress for Success Worldwide West, with the goal to raise $50,000.

M.M.LaFleur

From March 8 to March 15, for every purchase of M.M.LaFleur’s best-selling black Foster pants, the brand will donate an item to their longtime partner Bottomless Closet, an organization that helps disadvantaged New York City women enter and succeed in the workforce.

Carolina Herrera

Carolina Herrera partnered with INFEMS (Intersectional Feminist Art Collective) to commission its first NFT collection called “Nightclubbing.” The collection showcases five female artists who founded INFEMS and will be sold on the digital NFT platform Open Sea. All proceeds will go to Fundació Ared, an organization that fights for those who are trying to re-enter the workforce and society (e.g. previously incarcerated women).

Rachel Antonoff

In honor of IWD, the brand is donating 10% of the proceeds from the sales of its to Reproductive System sweatshirts and T-shirts to Planned Parenthood.

Monica Rich Kosann

For the week of IWD (March 8 to March 13), the jewelry label will donate 20% of sales from its Dorothy Medallion collection to Marshall Plan for Moms. Founded by Reshma Saujani, the organization advocates for public and private sector changes to expand choices for women and to remove barriers to equality.