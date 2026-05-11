‘Tis the season for spring cleaning. Perhaps you’ve already begun tidying up your home, slowly but surely tackling every nook and cranny. But with balmy days on the horizon, this month also presents the perfect opportunity for a wardrobe refresh. Out with the old, in with the new. Should you need a little shopping inspiration, look no further than the May 2026 fashion news. From buzzy product launches to must-see collaborations, your wishlist is about to get a whole lot longer.

Take Victoria’s Secret’s capsule with Colombian swimwear and resortwear label Agua Bendita, for instance. The vibrant bikinis and breezy cover-ups are guaranteed to turn heads, whether you’re lounging beachside or strolling along the boardwalk. Or, if you’re in the market for a new everyday handbag, Givenchy’s latest Voyou bucket style is poised to become a top contender. Available in a range of versatile shades, the multi-wear silhouette strikes the perfect balance between functional and polished — essential qualities for a go-to carryall.

May is already shaping up to be an especially stylish month. With that in mind, scroll below to catch up on everything happening in the fashion industry right now — and be sure to check back periodically for even more announcements.

Givenchy Releases Its Voyou Bucket Bag

On May 7, Givenchy released its newest bag, the Voyou bucket. Embodying the house codes established by Hubert de Givenchy, the silhouette derives its name from the French slang term for “mischief-maker.” Crafted from smooth calf leather with a subtle grain and glossy finish, the style is designed with versatility in mind and can be worn three ways: as a top-handle bag, over the shoulder, or crossbody. The Voyou bucket is available in ivory, light pink, chocolate brown, and black leather with gold-tone hardware, as well as a cobalt blue iteration finished with silver hardware.

Louis Vuitton Names Alysa Liu A House Ambassador

Courtesy Of Louis Vuitton

This month, Louis Vuitton announced Olympic gold medalist Alysa Liu as its latest house ambassador. “Stepping into this new chapter as a Louis Vuitton Ambassador is an honor and a privilege, especially for a figure skater to be recognized in this way, and I take so much pride in that,” Liu said in a statement. The athlete first began forging a relationship with the French fashion house earlier this year, sitting front row at its Fall/Winter 2026 show. Since then, she’s consistently turned to Louis Vuitton for major red carpet appearances, including the Vanity Fair Oscar Party and Met Gala.

Victoria’s Secret Partners With Agua Bendita

Courtesy Of Victoria's Secret

Longtime retailer Victoria’s Secret teamed up with Colombian swimwear and resort wear label Agua Bendita on an 11-piece summer capsule inspired by sun-soaked tropical escapes. Blending Victoria’s Secret’s signature femininity with Agua Bendita’s artisanal craftsmanship, the collection spans dresses, one-pieces, bikinis, and cover-ups, all rendered in bold prints and vivid hues.

Versace Unveils Its La Vacanza 2026 Campaign

Courtesy Of Versace

On May 7, Versace unveiled its La Vacanza 2026 campaign, Versace Obsessed. Lensed by famed fashion photographer Steven Meisel, the imagery nods to the Italian fashion house’s storied roots. Models — clad in denim shirting, printed silk separates, and vivid tailoring — posed within an intimate bedroom setting, where the walls were lined with Meisel’s own Versace campaigns from 1993 to 2004. The result was “a clash of couture and the street,” as the press release described it.