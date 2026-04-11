Minimalism isn’t exactly in my DNA — one look inside my apartment will tell you as much. That more-is-more mindset extends to my handbags, which tend to resemble Mary Poppins–level carryalls. Lately, though, I’ve been trying to scale things back, and the season’s drawstring pouch trend couldn’t be better timed. After all, an evening out doesn’t necessarily warrant a heavy, packed-to-the-brim tote, right?

The look first landed on my radar in the fall, after drawstring pouches populated the Spring/Summer 2026 runways. Prada led the charge, debuting satin, leather, and nylon versions in shades like bubblegum pink, black, and beige, while Isabel Marant offered a more structured take on the emerging bag trend. More recently, the trend carried into the street style circuit, with showgoers clutching Celine’s leather drawstring pouches at the house’s Fall/Winter 2026 show.

No, a drawstring pouch isn’t the best choice for a full day of errands. But for a dinner with friends or a first date? It’ll house everything you need for the evening — car keys, wallet, and lipstick included.

On that note, scroll onward to shop 10 drawstring pouches I’m currently eyeing. Keep in mind: With Miuccia Prada pioneering the trend, you best believe it’ll have staying power.

Celine Small Crystal Pouch $2,100 See On Celine Behold: the leather drawstring pouch all the cool girls were wearing outside the Celine show last month.

Strathberry Charlotte Drawstring $495 $347 See On Strathberry Leave it to Strathberry to design a polished, no-fuss take on the trend.

Staud Lila Mini Bag $295 See On Staud Between its sweet pastel pink shade and sturdy shape, there’s a lot to love about Staud’s drawstring pouch.

Sophie Buhai Teardrop Embellished Satin Drawstring Pouch $990 See On Net-a-Porter Perhaps the most distinctive iteration on the market, Sophie Buhai’s style feels especially luxe, thanks to its satin finish and beaded details.

Prada Wish Re-Nylon Pouch $795 See On Prada Above, Prada’s aforementioned spring 2026 drawstring bag. I’m particularly fond of this caramel brown shade, as it’ll complement neutrals and bold colors alike.

Clare V. Emma W/ Top Handle $325 See On Clare V. This bright yellow drawstring top-handle bag screams summer, and I’m here for it.

J.Crew Drawstring Pouch Bag $118 $54 See On J.Crew Nothing punches up a look quite like a fiery red bag. Scoop up this J.Crew iteration for a wallet-friendly spring accent.

Charles & Keith Sammie Drawstring Bucket Bag $93 See On Charles & Keith If Staud’s pastel pink bag is out of your budget, check out this equally cute under-$100 find from Charles & Keith.

Veronica Beard Small Stash Bag $495 See On Revolve Refresh your warm-weather style with a pistachio green accessory, like this chic Veronica Beard drawstring bag.