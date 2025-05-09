anSure, summer doesn’t technically commence until June 20. However, many consider Memorial Day the official kick-off to the sunny season. And though we may still be a few weeks away from the annual holiday, it seems designers are already in full summer mode, as evidenced by the May fashion news. This month, luxury labels and contemporary brands alike are serving up splurge-worthy collaborations, sartorially inspiring campaigns, exciting activations, and more must-know happenings.

Argent and Margaux, for instance, collaborated on a three-piece shoe collection, boasting cream loafer mules, snakeskin ballet flats, and black strappy sandals. “We loved the idea of playing with the notion of workwear,” Sarah Pierson, Margaux’s co-founder, said in a press release. Indeed, the polished, unfussy silhouettes are sure to be staples in your 9-to-5 summer wardrobe (and your weekend rotation, too). And for those already counting down the days until their next beach getaway, consider packing your suitcase with a raffia tote from New York-based tastemaker Lily Sisto’s collection with Spanish accessories label Mercules. There are even adorable crab-shaped bag charms to decorate the carryall with — because, yes, the accessories trend is still going strong.

Read up on more of May’s fashion news below. Remember: We’ll update this post throughout the month, because there are plenty more launches and campaigns in the pipeline.

Rails Drops Collection With LSPACE

On May 8, Rails and LSPACE, two California-based brands, revealed a limited-edition collaboration, the ‘Playa Del Sol’ collection. Inspired by “the sun-drenched beauty of the Mediterranean and California’s relaxed lifestyle,” per the press release, the capsule serves up breezy, beach-ready linen and crochet looks, as well as chic swimwear — which marks Rails’ first foray into the category.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Launches A Closet Sale With Vestiaire Collective

On May 2, Vestiaire Collective announced that its latest celebrity closet sale is with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. The model picked 40 items from her home in London and Los Angeles — including Khaite knitwear and Loewe bags — to auction off on the site, with proceeds benefiting The King’s Trust UK. Snag one of the model’s chic wardrobe must-haves (and soon, because they’re selling out fast).

Argent & Margaux Release A Collection

Argent and Margaux are here to refresh your new-season shoe collection. Together, the brands designed the three aforementioned silhouettes, which launched online and in select stores on May 1. “We’re designing for a multifaceted woman. Margaux creates products that are meant to take her through her everyday life — comfortably, confidently, in a way where she feels dressed, but that she can still do it all,” Alexa Roussel, Margaux’s co-founder, said in the statement. “That's what we hope people see with this collection.” Shop the line, which ranges from $345, to here.

Van Cleef & Arpels Unveils Activations At Rockefeller Center

Courtesy Of Van Cleef & Arpels

For the fourth consecutive year, jewelry label Van Cleef & Arpels rang in the sunny season with art installations in New York City. This time around, it teamed up with Rockefeller Center, bringing a stunning 3D garden to the historic building’s Channel Gardens Summer Rink spots. The artwork is courtesy of French artist Alexandre Benjamin Navet, who has brought his signature color-happy, cheery designs to Van Cleef & Arpels’ store windows in the past. For the first three weekends of May, there will be activities like poetry readings, live paintings, and dance performances. If you’re in the area, make sure to stop by the colorful activations — there will be lots of fun photo ops.

Loewe & On Release A New Sneaker

Continuing their ongoing partnership, Loewe and On collaborated for fall 2025, releasing the Cloudventure LOEWE 2.0 sneaker. The silhouette merges On’s signature Cloudtec technology with Helion super foam, providing ultimate comfort all day long. The labels also expanded their ready-to-wear offerings with new technical garments and statement-making outerwear.

eBay Appoints Brie Welch As Its Resident Stylist

Courtesy Of eBay

Longtime resale site eBay tapped celebrity stylist Brie Welch, who dresses Katie Holmes, as its resident stylist. In this new position, Welch will serve as its fashion authority, spotlighting trends, providing commentary, and working with eBay’s pre-loved fashion items. “eBay is my not-so-secret style hack for unearthing those one-of-a-kind gems that instantly add personality to a look,” she explained in a press release. What’s more, the site launched Watchlist, a new trend report driven by shopper data, which Welch will spearhead.

Lily Sisto Collaborates With Mercules

As mentioned, this month, Sisto teamed up with Spanish label Mercules on an exclusive handbag collection. The limited-edition capsule includes four designs that fuse the brand’s impeccable craftsmanship with Sisto’s playful, vintage-inspired style. “This collaboration was about creating a collection that feels deeply personal but incredibly wearable,” the influencer said in a statement. With splashy plaid prints and raffia silhouettes, you’ll reach for these pieces non-stop this summer.

STAUD & Birkenstock Launch A Sandal

After much fervor around its past partnerships, STAUD and Birkenstock are back at it again with another co-designed sandal. On May 1, they introduced the Arizona Woven Embossed Sandal, which comes in black and white, and retails for $170. Slide them on, and out the door you go.