On Tuesday June 16, the Max Mara team checked multiple major to-dos off its checklist in one fell swoop. The brand staged its Cruise 2027 collection in Shanghai, celebrated its 75th anniversary, and opened a new exhibit at the Long Museum entitled “The Max!” In fact, the runway was set in the museum, immersing showgoers in the house’s rich, multi-generational story.

Models dressed in cherry reds, dusty pinks, and sandy neutrals navigated the object-covered catwalk — which was filled with sketches, archival designs, and more — as celebrity guests like Katie Holmes, Eileen Gu, and Ming Xi watched from the front row.

Staying true to the label’s roots of precise tailoring and strong silhouettes, Creative Director Ian Griffiths opened the show with a subtly sequined cream trench coat, complemented by a similarly hued turtleneck underneath with a wide belt layered over top, firmly cinching the waist. Bold suit-like outerwear was the theme of the presentation, with various iterations of the highly structured, timeless, and luxurious coats the brand has become synonymous with making many appearances.

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While staying true to the quintessential Max Mara style system, Griffiths smartly broadens the brand’s customer base, offering everything from an oversized, robe-like cobalt blue number for the maximalists, to a loose-fitted swing coat that doubles as an LBD for the younger spender, and a tan, hooded silhouette for perhaps the more conservative, established fan of the brand (also likely a good option for Zendaya’s upcoming Dune: Part Three press tour).

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Though not every look on the runway included a statement-making jacket, each ensemble borrowed elements from outerwear, further solidifying the category as the brand’s bread and butter. Sprinkled throughout the collection are leather-belted skirt suits featuring frog toggle closures across the chest, shoulder pad-filled maxi dresses with gathered waists, and blazers that buy into the funnel-neck trend.

Ahead, see more highlights from Max Mara’s Cruise 2027 show.

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