Feathers have always exuded glamour. Reaching peak popularity in the fashion world around the late 18th century, the fluffy detail often feels like something reserved for a swanky ball or high-profile red carpet. Blame it on Daisy Buchanan’s ethereal plumage-adorned outfits in The Great Gatsby or, more recently, last year’s Met Gala, where a bevy of celebrities donned the opulent look. But now, seeing as fashion girls are whipping up their morning lattes in feather-trimmed pajamas (thank you very much, Sleeper), it’s safe to say things are moving in a more versatile direction. And British designers seem to be along for the ride as marabou feathers are out to play on the London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024 runways.

This week, the plumage on the catwalks have been so soft and inviting that showgoers sitting in the front row were likely tempted to reach out and run their fingers through the looks. Not convinced? Just take a glance at the fuzzy silhouettes seen at Erdem’s show, for example. The luxury label festooned coats, dresses, separates, and accessories with feathers — but our favorite may be the baby pink matching set, seen below. While the two-piece cardigan and midi skirt duo looks great together, it could also be split up and teamed with everyday staples, like a white button-down or slouchy jeans. And the matching heels were the icing on the cake. Speaking of sweet treats, the sequin pastel-heavy dress at Preen By Thornton Bregazzi was almost reminiscent of a delicious cup of sherbert (in the chicest way possible).

Erdem WWD/WWD/Getty Images
Preen by Thornton Bregazzi Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Meanwhile, at David Koma, the sultry, plush styles, including sleeveless tops, miniskirts, and knee-high boots, screamed Friday night out at a lively cocktail bar. (But you could also take the looks into daytime territory with something like a sporty track pant.) Last but certainly not least, feathery gowns took center stage at Richard Quinn, and the floral number below read especially fresh and fun.

David Koma WWD/WWD/Getty Images
Richard Quinn WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Should you want to get ahead of the curve, don’t wait until next fall to incorporate marabou feathers into your wardrobe — start shopping the look ASAP.