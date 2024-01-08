A new year serves as a clean slate. It’s your chance to leave any bad habits in the past and set new goals. On top of the classic resolutions (i.e., loading up on greens and clocking in eight hours of sleep), maybe one of your 2024 intentions is curating a more efficient, streamlined wardrobe — one that would get Marie Kondo’s approval. One of the very first things you should shop for? The perfect black boots, which arguably go with everything. Luckily Mango is fully stocked with more than a few fantastic interpretations of the versatile, wear-everywhere style — and the majority are under $300.

Of course, it’s important to note that not all black boots are created equal. First, there’s your more minimalist and classic styles — like the label’s square-toe ankle variety and knee-high leather look. But there are also a number of black boot trends to put on your radar, and the Spanish retailer seems to have done its homework, as its product range includes many of the season’s most popular silhouettes. To start, for those loving the Western look (same), the brand’s tall cowboy leather boots will surely be of interest. It’s also worth considering the buckle style, which aligns with the edgy moto aesthetic that remains at the forefront of fashion.

Are you ready to purchase a new everyday black boot? Check out 10 must-have pairs below.