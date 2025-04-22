Swimwear is one of those wardrobe items you tend to hold on to for years, if not decades. That’s because when properly cared for, it stands the test of time. But that’s not to say rips and stains don’t happen. It’s also not uncommon to lose interest in a certain look. In these cases, how does one properly get rid of their pieces? “Swimwear is a tricky category to both purchase and dispose of in a planet-friendly way,” notes Kathleen Talbot, chief sustainability officer and VP of operations at Reformation. However, there are a few routes you can pursue, all of which won’t harm Mother Nature.

First and foremost — no, you shouldn’t toss your swimwear in the garbage. If you throw it away, it’ll end up in a landfill, according to Dana Davis, the former vice president of sustainability at Mara Hoffman, an earth-friendly label that shut down last May. “I always tell people the important part about owning swimwear is really knowing how to take care of it properly; that’s going to extend the lifetime of the product,” she adds. Because chlorine and sunscreen get on swimwear, Davis recommends rinsing your pieces with cold water after each use, then hand-washing them with a delicate detergent (or one made specifically for swim). “You never want to wash it in the machine or put it in a dryer,” she advises. Instead, air-dry your looks.

Of course, you’ll want to choose well-made suits to ensure they last for as long as possible. If sustainability is another priority when picking out new swimwear, Talbot has some sound advice to follow. “The simplest rule of thumb is to shop for pieces that contain as little synthetic material as possible while still maintaining the stretch and integrity of the suit,” she tells TZR. In other words, look for swim made with small percentages of fabrics like nylon, polyester, and spandex. “At Ref, we use a bio-based material called EVO, which is derived from the castor plant, throughout our swimwear. This helps us keep synthetic use to a bare minimum.” She adds that virgin synthetics — materials produced from fossil fuels — made up a total of 2.1% of the brand’s material usage in 2024. “Our goal is to continue innovating until we find a solution that enables us to eliminate synthetics entirely.”

And should you be worried about growing tired of your swimwear, Vivek Agarwal, the founder of sustainable swimwear brand Ookioh, encourages you to stick to classic silhouettes. “One of our core design ideas is to make styles that aren’t super trendy,” he explains. A stringy bikini or low-cut one-piece, for instance, will always be en vogue.

When you are ready to bid farewell to your suits, Davis suggests checking to see if the brand you purchased the swimwear offers options for returning it. “Some companies help ensure that it has a second life,” the expert says. Mara Hoffman previously had a take-back program for customers to return old suits. “We did this really cool project once, where we ended up working with a vineyard who would cut the material and use the fabric as rubber bands around the vines,” she adds.

Now, more labels are following suit. For Reformation customers, look to its RefRecyling program, which breaks down worn clothing, swim, and shoes into fiber, turning it into new products. “Whether you shop Ref Swim or not, we highly recommend looking for an option that is recyclable at the end of life to keep your suits out of landfill for as long as possible,” says Talbot. Meanwhile, last year, J.Crew teamed up with SuperCircle to allow shoppers to trade swimwear — from any brand in any condition — for $5 in J.Crew swim credit.

Similarly, Parade’s Athena Wrann (its creative director) and Raquelle Puglisi (senior brand marketing manager) point to farmer’s markets as another place to drop off used swim. In New York, organizations like Wearable Collections are at a slew of markets across the city, where you can drop off swimwear (and any clothing, in general) you no longer want. For those who reside outside the Big Apple, look for sustainability-focused non-profits like Planet Aid, which offer around 10,000 bins in 17 states, including Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C.

Unless you’ve been really active in your swimwear, Agarwal recommends bringing it to a donation center like Goodwill. “Just donate it somewhere because somebody will find it,” he explains. “It sounds a little unhygienic, but if you wash it off, it should be okay.” Indeed, before donating the piece, make sure it is in good shape, notes Davis. “Most places that you work with are going to do their own cleaning, but you definitely want to do your first round of cleaning,” the sustainability expert explains. If you decide donation is the best way to go, follow her tips above for caring for the garment.

Meanwhile, if it’s a designer suit, you may be able to sell it on a luxury resale site like The RealReal, Vestiaire Collective, or 1st Dibs. “Poshmark has a really healthy resale business in swimwear,” Téllez and DeFuria add, also mentioning that similar second-hand destinations like Depop and ThredUp have sections for suits.

Needless to say, when it comes time to parting ways with your swimwear, you have sustainable options to consider. Whatever you do, don’t toss it in the garbage.