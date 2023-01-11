LoveShackFancy’s whimsical floral dresses and playful co-ord sets have earned the brand a cult following, since it launched in 2013. The label counts trend savvy A-listers like Jennifer Lopez, Elle Fanning, and Paris Hilton as its loyal fans. For anyone who also can’t get enough of its dreamy cottagecore designs, you won’t want to miss LoveShackFancy’s new activewear collection. The sporty range dropped this week and marked LSF’s first solo venture into the athleisure category. (It previously released successful collaborations with Beach Riot and Bandier.)

Rebecca Hessel Cohen, LSF’s founder and creative director, admits that for a long time she’s wanted her brand to have its own line of athletic clothes. “So many of our customers are always on the go, whether that’s attending a workout or running around the city, and we want our girls to be able to wear their florals and feel confident wherever they are,” she said in a statement.

As one would expect, LSF’s new offerings are as flower-laden as the label’s usual pieces. In particular, this activewear capsule features a total of three floral prints: one pink, one blue, and one neutral with dainty flower bouquets. The items span from familiar athleisure mainstays like sports bras, leggings, and bike shorts to trendy tenniscore styles like athletic dresses and skorts. And, they all are fit for low-impact and high-intensity workouts. Sizes range from XXS to XXL, and you can expect to pay anywhere from $115 for a pair of bike shorts to $155 for a breezy tee with flouncy butterfly sleeves.

Another thing to note here is that this isn’t the first lifestyle collection under LSF’s proverbial belt. Now that it’s been in business for nearly a decade, the label accrued an impressive catalog that includes everything from jewelry and other small accessories to home decor pieces. Thus, its latest sportswear capsule rounds out the product roster beautifully.

LoveShackFancy’s fresh activewear offerings are now available to purchase on its website, as well as on select retailers like Neiman Marcus and FWRD. If you’re ready to shop, scroll on to peruse through TZR’s favorite styles in the edit, ahead.