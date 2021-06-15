The future is full of color. That’s the message Nicolas Ghesquière conveys in Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2022 collection. While cruise collections are often shown in the far-flung locations designers imagine their customers will want to wear the designs IRL, the runway stayed close to Vuitton’s home in Paris. Ghesquière chose Axe Majeur as the location for the June 15 show, an art installation in Cergy that highlights the relationship between the urban and the natural. “An architecture of reconciliation where water, light, wind, sand, concrete, stone, and steel create a felicitous relationship between nature, space, and time,” says the creative director via the show notes.

The French fashion house often looks to modern art and architecture as a source of inspiration — offering a sense of escapism that goes beyond a relaxing locale, but instead imagines an alternative futuristic idea of aspirational fashion. Ballooning dresses, marching band jackets, and feathery colorful sleeves might seem dissonant by description, but as always, Ghesquière can meld together a wide swath of ideas in a way that still feels unified as each model walks down the runway. “A collection of proud, positive looks that advance straight ahead, serenely,” read the show notes. Positive indeed.

Vuitton’s accessories are always worth exploring as both shoes and bags are perhaps what the label’s fans follow most obsessively. For cruise, the standout was the pointed calf-high boots — some color-blocked, others with moto detailing or a patch front and center emblazoned with “Vuitton” and a signature LV logo. As fashion enters a new era that encourages the joy of dressing up again, it’s easy to envision these boots as the anchor to any number of playful ensembles. Handbags were also imbued with the same sense of optimism — colorful thick chains, rainbow checkerboard, and soft silhouettes all included. The overall message is that, while practicality remains crucial as life begins to branch out again, there’s no need to be serious about your mode of dress.

Speeding through a full Louis Vuitton runway collection, it may be hard to envision yourself in any one look head-to-toe, the quirky styling often seems better suited for a red carpet or photoshoot. But, begin to peel back the layers, and each individual piece — from an oversized moto jacket with brocade sleeves to shiny patent leather trousers — is not only wearable but inspires creativity in the art of putting it on. See more from the collection below.

