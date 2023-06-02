Although I haven’t officially been proposed to yet (last I heard, the ring is in the making), that hasn’t stopped me from looking at potential bridal outfits to wear when I actually say my “I do’s.” One style that keeps catching my eye is a long-sleeve wedding dress — it feels demure, elegant, and practical for any season. For instance, if you get married in the fall or winter, the sleeves offer some coverage against the breeze and chill; for spring and summer, the extra fabric acts as the barrier between your skin and the AC that’s blasting in full force at the reception.

Practicalities aside, long-sleeve gowns are eternally chic, so if you’re the type who wants to look back on photos years from now and maybe not regret your outfit choice, consider this classic design. For proof, just take a peek at Grace Kelly’s lacy sleeved bridal look by costume designer Helen Rose — the 1956 number still holds up to modern day fashion standards. Following in her footsteps, plenty of present-day royals and Hollywood stars have opted for the covered-up design as well: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie, Sophie Turner, Miranda Kerr, Priyanka Chopra, and Hailey Bieber have all worn variations of the style, be it featuring a plunging neckline or an off-the-shoulder fit.

Should this non-exhaustive list spark, or, perhaps, reaffirm, your interest in wearing a long-sleeve dress on your big day, scroll ahead to shop the new offerings available right now. TZR perused the web to curate options for both classic and nontraditional brides alike, whether you plan to get married at your local church, at the courthouse, or on a beach in Bali.