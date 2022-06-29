While dopamine dressing may still feel somewhat fresh and novel for some, Lisa Says Gah has been swimming in the maximalist pool for some time. In fact, since its launch in 2015, the site has been a haven for ethical fashion brands like Permanent Vacation and Batsheva as well as its proprietary bold, pattern-filled in-house line (cow-print pants, anyone?). So it comes as no surprise that in the midst of the most fearless of fashion years, Lisa Says Gah and founder Lisa Buhler are continuing to shine and set the trends, as evidenced by the label’s latest summer offerings. Inspired by a European getaway, the online boutique’s new range is about as whimsical as it gets.

“Our Italian Summer and Warm Sun collections were inspired by our dream vacation and dream activities, time at the the beach, and meals with friends,” says Buhler in an email to TZR. “I lived in Italy in my early twenties for a few years so the collection brings back the warmth of nostalgia for me.”

Said nostalgia manifests as food-printed denim and swimwear, candy-colored separates, and fruit-shaped jewelry. “There is a carefree mood to summer travel,” says Buhler. “Our playful summer prints play into that. Not taken too seriously, ready for a good time.”

Speaking of good times, the brand founder is ready to make her own memories this summer, especially considering the travel boom that has everyone jet-setting and getting out of town. For Buhler, her bucket list for the next three months is filled with experiences a bit closer to her home of San Francisco. “I'll be traveling around the state of California this summer with my partner Louis and our two small kids,” she says. “Louis is a pilot and we have a small vintage plane to easily cruise around our fave spots: Mendocino county, Santa Barbara, LA, and Palm Springs.”

This get-up-and-go travel plan lends itself to an easy, light, and versatile packing strategy that includes things that can be easily washed and reused, says Buhler. “I love bringing suits that can double as bodysuits, worn with wrap dresses or loose trousers.” There will also be a few seasonal trends woven into the mix (“I'm very on board with the overalls trend for summer. It's fun to throw on over a swimsuit and hit the farmers market”), not to mention some key pieces from LGG’s latest offering.

To stay beach-ready, Buhler says she’s keeping her brand’s Italian Summer two-piece handy, the Lauren halter to easily pair with trousers, a menswear-inspired lounge set to wear “day to bed,” and the color-blocked Lina dress for a much-needed date night. “I cherish the late summer nights, especially when you have children that go to bed by 7,” says Buhler. “I still get to sneak in some time to myself and watch the sunset drinking a glass of chilled natural wine.”

Ahead, a snapshot of Buhler’s summer packing list, which may come in handy as you prepare for your own seasonal travels ... wherever they may take you.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.