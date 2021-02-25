If Vera Moore, the co-founder of lingerie label Love, Vera is right, then you’ve probably seen a shift in your relationship to lingerie over the years. While the purchase of lacey intimate sets once felt like an indulgence specific to special occasions, the best lingerie brands emerging in recent years are built on the notion of lingerie as an everyday element of your wardrobe — just as much a treat for yourself as it may be for your partner. The sector’s growth so far, however, emphasizes the lack of diverse options for those with curvier body types and deeper skin tones, and a handful of solution-focused lingerie brands such as Love, Vera have entered the playing field to bridge the gap.

Founded in 2018 with Moore heading up design and Co-Founder Nate Johnson tackling strategy, Love, Vera champions women of all sizes through its robust offering of delicate bodysuits, robes, and bra and panty sets. “As a Black woman, [size inclusivity] was really important to me because we’re trying to represent the community in which we belong and serve,” Moore tells TZR. “Our mothers, our aunts, our sisters, we don’t all look the same. We’re not all the same size … they want to feel represented as well."

At Love, Vera, representation doesn’t stop at the product page under the brand’s “Curvy Collection” tab. It's infused into every corner of the LA-based brand — from website homepage to social media accounts — the brand is known to include models of all sizes in product and campaign imagery, following in the footsteps of inclusivity-pioneering brands such as Savage x Fenty. Currently offering up to a size 4x, and with their most recent launch, up to a size F in bras, Johnson says the brand intends to keep growing their line as customers provide feedback. “It takes effort, but anything worthwhile takes effort,” he says. Based on recent feedback, the brand has already committed to restocking with an expansion into sizes G and H.

In addition to an impressive size range, Love, Vera solidified its ground in new territory last November with its Nudes collection (the sultry upgrade to your basic neutral undergarments). The collection comes complete with floral lace and garters, as Moore felt the "fancier" look was missing from the nudes spectrum suitable for women of color. As the first collection Moore and Johnson designed from start to finish, the Nudes collection launched with four rich shades, Manuka Honey, Butter Toffee, Chocolate Fondant, and Dark Cocoa.

Moore says she and Johnson felt the move was imperative in order to celebrate the many complexions of women of color. "I found there were no true nudes that were even remotely close to my skin tone," she says, adding that she feels this is an issue the lingerie and fashion industry as a whole has neglected to address. "Every woman's shade of nude is different, and we felt there was a need to provide better and more attractive nude lingerie options for women with deeper skin tones."

Johnson says the response from customers have been positive, indicating the collection has served its purpose. "We wanted to get colors we love across the entire spectrum," he says. "More than just matching the complexion of different women, we hope to complement and enhance it as well."

Shop pieces from Love, Vera's Nudes collection and more below.

