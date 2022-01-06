(TV)

The Outfits In 'And Just Like That...' Episode 6 Were Impeccably Polished

Think pantsuits, trench coats, and pencil skirts.

By Marina Liao
Gotham/GC Images
Cynthia Nixon and Karen Pittman filming 'And Just Like That...'
Did you spot all the incredible hat moments in this episode? Here, Carrie wore a navy floral motif topper while unpacking boxes for her new apartment. Her love for hats continues.Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max
Both Carrie and Seema dressed up to go shopping. While Carrie opted for grays with pops of red, Seema shined bright in yellow.James Devaney/GC Images

