The Outfits In 'And Just Like That...' Episode 6 Were Impeccably Polished
Think pantsuits, trench coats, and pencil skirts.
By
Marina Liao
3 hours ago
Gotham/GC Images
Did you spot all the incredible hat moments in this episode? Here, Carrie wore a navy floral motif topper while unpacking boxes for her new apartment. Her love for hats continues.
Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max
Both Carrie and Seema dressed up to go shopping. While Carrie opted for grays with pops of red, Seema shined bright in yellow.
James Devaney/GC Images
