Kendall Jenner's Anti-Combat Boots Will Be Your Next Forever Shoe

In the winter, a day or two of 50-degree temps is enough to plant images of floral dresses and denim shorts into your daydreams. Until beach-appropriate days and you meet again, however, sweaters and coats are likely part of your usual getting-dressed routine. That's not necessarily a negative part of your day, as layering up gives off those cozy, cocoon vibes. For inspiration on how to make the best combos out of your final winter pieces (spring's officially here on March 20), look no further than Kendall Jenner's outfit featuring oxfords from Dr. Martens.

Recently, the bi-costal model was spotted in New York City where she wore a casual everyday sweater ensemble. On top, a leather sage green button-down jacket fit perfectly over a creamy colored Paloma Wool sweater. On the bottom, she wore a pair of khaki colored straight-leg pants. Accessories included necklaces from Miami-based brand Eliou, her favorite rectangular sunglasses from the brand DMY by DMY, and a Skims face mask. Finally came the shoes: the Doc Martens 1461 — the second style the brand has ever produced, which dates all the way back to 1961. The oxfords, though a classic, were a nice break from the usual chunky Dr. Martens combat boots everyone wears for winter. The low-top style was edgier than a ballet flat and dressier than your average pair of snow boots, which effortlessly suited Jenner's laid-back style.

GAMR / BACKGRID

Although Jenner's exact style is currently sold out, there are similar pairs on the market that make recreating her outfit possible. You can opt for the Doc Martens 1461 lace-up design or go with an even chunkier sole style from the likes of Danish brand Ganni. Style your oxfords with your favorite pair of distressed flare jeans and a T-shirt for a casual look, or swap out your worn-in flats for this platform pair to give your ensemble some extra spunk. When temperatures warm up, give your favorite strappy sandals a break by throwing on the rugged shoe with any dreamy floral print dress to add a bit of flair below the knees. Start shopping, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.