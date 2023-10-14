(The Shopping List)

Street Style Stars Can’t Get Enough Of These 5 Accessory Trends — And Neither Can I

I’m adding them all to my wardrobe.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images
fall accessories trends
The bustling four weeks of fashion month always bring a wealth of wardrobe inspiration. But while the runways are an obvious touchpoint for up-and-coming trends, I find the street style scene outside the shows to provide the best guidance on how I should start getting dressed right now. The flood of pictures to come in throughout the season serve as my personal mood board, and a clear indicator as to how industry insiders will be be crafting their styles next several months. And what I’m noticing most right now? All the playful accessories.

As an accessories editor and maximalist in general, of course, I kept a keen eye on the top shoes, bags, et al. on the streets year round. Still, I’ve found the last month to be full of even more fun ideas than usual. To that end, I’ve gathered up the top five key items that have been everywhere at fashion events that I’m looking forward to putting in my own personal rotation ASAP. This includes pragmatic footwear — hint: there’s tons of sneakers and flats — as well as spirited adornments like fur trims and floral appliqués.

Keep scrolling to shop my picks, complete with my styling notes.

Fuzzy Bags

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Faux fur trims and shearling accents are a surefire way to make your fall and winter bags more cozy. I have my eye on a neutral carryall with a fuzzy trim that will match my various cold-weather looks. Whether I match them up with a cuddly coat or pair one with a simple T-shirt and jeans, these snuggly purses are sure to be one of my season staples.

Jacquemus
Beige Le Chouchou Shearling 'Le Petit Bambimou Doux' Bag
$1,345
Versace
La Medusa Shearling Crossbody Bag
$1,325
Brandon Blackwood
Cortni Bag
$300
Ugg x Telfar
Small Shopper
$192
Stand Studio
Liz II Faux Leather Top Handle Bag with Faux Shearling Trim
$375

Colorful Hosiery

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

One of the most daring add-ons to appear in the last month (both on the catwalks and streets) are bright tights. In bold hues, this accent has been seen poking out of coats, styled monochromatically with heels, and spicing up LBDs. I’m already itching to style a festive holiday mini dress with a pair of cherry red tights and a vibrant shoe.

Falke
Pure Matt 50 DEN Women Tights
$40
Gucci
Stretch Nylon Tights With Retro Square G
$380
Sergio Rossi x Wolford
Satin Effect Tights
$175
Mugler
Mesh-Panelled Tights
$168
By Anthropologie
Opaque Tights
$24

Mary Jane Flats

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

There’s no denying that flats are having a major moment. And one of the silhouettes I found most enticing was the Mary Jane, which seems to currently be available in every material from translucent mesh to red patent. These will definitely be the finishing touch to my fall and winter pieces, including both wide-leg jeans to the aforementioned colorful tights.

Miu Miu
Leather Ballerina Flats
$950
Sam Edelman
Michaela Mary Jane Flat
$130
Repetto
Georgia Mary Janes
$480
Le Monde Beryl
Mesh Mary Jane Ballerina Flats
$520
J.Crew
Anya Mary Jane Flats
$198
$110

High Shine Sneakers

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

The metallic trainer was a fan favorite with the front row crowd, with Rihanna’s silver Fenty option and viral Wales Bonner x Adidas collaboration kicks as two of the most coveted pairs. I plan to use mine as a reflective accent for a neutral outfit — or play up the shininess with a matching handbag.

Bottega Veneta
Orbit Sneaker
$990
Adidas x Wales Bonner
Samba "Silver" sneakers
$475
Onitsuka Tiger
Mexico 66™ "Gold/White" sneakers
$289
Puma x Fenty
Avanti C
$168
Nike
P-6000 'METALLIC GOLD'
$84

Floral Appliqués

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Florals for fall is a definite add to my wardrobe. Dark rose adornments and crisp monochromatic floral appliqués, in particular, add such a luxe and romantic element to an outfit.

Magda Butrym
Double Ivory Flower Heel Sandals
$1,245
Puppets & Puppets
Small Rose Bag in Black and Red
$545
Prada
Bouquet Leather Kitten-Heel Pumps
$1,490
Brother Vellies
Lilia High Sandal in Rose
$595
Valentino Garavani
Loco Flower Leather Shoulder Bag
$4,350