The bustling four weeks of fashion month always bring a wealth of wardrobe inspiration. But while the runways are an obvious touchpoint for up-and-coming trends, I find the street style scene outside the shows to provide the best guidance on how I should start getting dressed right now. The flood of pictures to come in throughout the season serve as my personal mood board, and a clear indicator as to how industry insiders will be be crafting their styles next several months. And what I’m noticing most right now? All the playful accessories.

As an accessories editor and maximalist in general, of course, I kept a keen eye on the top shoes, bags, et al. on the streets year round. Still, I’ve found the last month to be full of even more fun ideas than usual. To that end, I’ve gathered up the top five key items that have been everywhere at fashion events that I’m looking forward to putting in my own personal rotation ASAP. This includes pragmatic footwear — hint: there’s tons of sneakers and flats — as well as spirited adornments like fur trims and floral appliqués.

Keep scrolling to shop my picks, complete with my styling notes.

Fuzzy Bags

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Faux fur trims and shearling accents are a surefire way to make your fall and winter bags more cozy. I have my eye on a neutral carryall with a fuzzy trim that will match my various cold-weather looks. Whether I match them up with a cuddly coat or pair one with a simple T-shirt and jeans, these snuggly purses are sure to be one of my season staples.

Colorful Hosiery

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

One of the most daring add-ons to appear in the last month (both on the catwalks and streets) are bright tights. In bold hues, this accent has been seen poking out of coats, styled monochromatically with heels, and spicing up LBDs. I’m already itching to style a festive holiday mini dress with a pair of cherry red tights and a vibrant shoe.

Mary Jane Flats

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

There’s no denying that flats are having a major moment. And one of the silhouettes I found most enticing was the Mary Jane, which seems to currently be available in every material from translucent mesh to red patent. These will definitely be the finishing touch to my fall and winter pieces, including both wide-leg jeans to the aforementioned colorful tights.

High Shine Sneakers

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

The metallic trainer was a fan favorite with the front row crowd, with Rihanna’s silver Fenty option and viral Wales Bonner x Adidas collaboration kicks as two of the most coveted pairs. I plan to use mine as a reflective accent for a neutral outfit — or play up the shininess with a matching handbag.

Floral Appliqués

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Florals for fall is a definite add to my wardrobe. Dark rose adornments and crisp monochromatic floral appliqués, in particular, add such a luxe and romantic element to an outfit.