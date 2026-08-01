On Friday afternoon, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute announced that its next exhibition will cover the work of acclaimed fashion designer John Galliano, marking the first time any major museum has devoted a full show to the 65-year-old. Taking place from May 9, 2027 through January 9, 2028, the collection — titled “John Galliano: Horizons” — is set to feature garments from the designer’s wide-ranging career, including iconic looks from his tenures at Givenchy, Christian Dior, and, most recently, Maison Margiela, where he completed 10 years as creative director in 2024. Galliano’s sketches, toiles, research books, and more will also be on display at the New York City museum.

“The exhibition will reveal how Galliano brings places, histories, artistic traditions, narratives, and identities into unexpected relation and transforms these encounters into imaginative garments,” read a press release from The Met. “Every Galliano collection begins as a journey among things separated by time, place, or medium: portrait and posture, silhouette and story, memory and material,” Andrew Bolton, curator in charge of the Costume Institute, continued in a statement. “‘Horizons’ approaches fashion as a form of cartography, mapping not territories but affinities, tensions, and transformations.”

John Galliano attends the 2019 Met Gala. Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While the designer is largely celebrated for his history-making looks, such as Nicole Kidman’s 1997 chartreuse Dior slip gown, his Egypt-inspired Dior Haute Couture collection for Spring 2004, and, perhaps most culturally significant, the silk jersey newspaper print mini dress worn by Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City (which still has it girls in a chokehold to this day), he’s also a controversial pick for the museum to praise. After several years of massive accolades and accompanying applause from the fashion industry and beyond, Galliano was promptly fired by Christian Dior in 2011 after he was caught directing antisemitic and racist comments towards a group of women on camera.

Following a conviction in a French court for the verbal attacks, years spent in rehab for drug and alcohol abuse, and meetings with Jewish leaders over the course of many years, Galliano returned to the fashion spotlight with the aid of his industry peers — particularly Anna Wintour, who aided in his return to the design spotlight in 2013, inviting him to work as a temporary guest designer at Oscar de la Renta. Wintour, of course, serves as a trustee for the Met and has been lead chair of the Met Gala for many decades.

John Galliano for Maison Margiela Aristanal 2024. (+) Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images (+) Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images INFO 1/2

According to The Met, the new exhibit will “directly address the rupture caused by his antisemetic, racist, and anti-Asian conduct in 2010 and 2011...It will also consider his subsequent treatment for substance addiction and his later public acknowledgment of his actions.”

The press release continues, “Rather than presenting a conventional narrative of disgrace and redemption, the gallery will examine how memory, experience, cultural values, and historical circumstances continually reshape the reception of a designer’s work. It will invite visitors to consider how aesthetic achievement, ethical accountability, and institutional recognition intersect.” Bolton elaborated, stating that “the exhibition considers both how Galliano has remapped the world through fashion and how his conduct, its consequences, and changing cultural values have reshaped our understanding of his work.”

Divided into three sections — “Bearings,” “Horizons,” and “Atlas of Transformation,” the exhibit will show all of Galliano’s collections as a full evolution, taking museum-goers from the conceptualization processes to the final stages of design using objects from various times in Galliano’s life to set the scene and tell each story.

While the theme for the coinciding Met Gala has yet to be announced, that news is sure to come any day now, and, as usual, will be at least somewhat tethered to the Costume Institute’s subject. Despite the museum’s acknowledgement of Galliano’s past behaviors, it will surely be interesting to see how celebrities and fellow designers react to the theme, and how it will undoubtedly inform the varying ensembles we’ll see on fashion’s biggest night.