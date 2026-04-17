Stocking up for a new season can be overwhelming. Spring, in particular can prove tricky, especially when you’ve been navigating a long winter that seemingly lasted ages. Overnight, you’re suddenly in need of transitional pieces that will take you through increasingly warmer days and still-chilly nights. It’s hard to find a brand or retailer that can provide all the essentials needed in fell swoop. Luckily, Joe’s Jeans understands the tricky transitional weather dilemma and released its spring collection with all the essentials needed to get you to summer without a hitch (read: the dreaded impractical spring ensemble).

Yes, jeans are of course a crucial component to the Joe’s roster, but the brand’s designs extend way past the denim category, serving as a full-circle wardrobe resource. To fully prove this, The Zoe Report’s editors tested out the latest installment for themselves, wearing various pieces from the collection across both the East and West coasts. And don’t worry, no silhouette was left unturned: roomy culottes, cropped trenches, mini shift dresses, knee-length capris. You name it, they tried it to make sure spring’s unpredictable weather was no match for great, functional style. Truly no stone was left unturned for the warm-weather days ahead.

Ahead, see all the ways the team wore Joe’s new spring offerings.

Noelia Rojas-West, Fashion Market Assistant

Noelia Rojas-West

“I chose the most darling mini trench in black. Its lightweight feel makes it perfect for spring and those early summer mornings. It’s incredibly chic, and I love how cropped it is. At 5’2”, it hits right at my waist — which is rare for me.

I know this piece will work for so many occasions since it can easily be dressed up or down. Here, I styled it with a mixed-media approach, leaning into a sporty-chic vibe that I’m actively drawn to this season. I paired the sleek trench with a white baby tee, my favorite light blue Adidas shorts, and my doll-like ballerinas from Sam Edelman Circus.”

Ashirah Curry, Associate Market Editor

Ashirah Curry

“I’ve always been a lover of Joe’s Jeans, they just have a way of fitting right, and now I can confidently say the same for their culottes. I wanted to try something different and step out of my comfort zone, and since culottes are having a moment, they felt like the perfect choice. I paired them with an asymmetrical lace top and, of course, my favorite kitten heels.

I love how the culottes hit right above the ankle and feel so effortlessly flowy; no matter what shoes you wear, heels or flats, the look just works. It’s one of those outfits that transitions seamlessly from day to night while still feeling polished and easy.”

Eman Naseer, Social Media Assistant

Eman Naseer

“I’ve been on the hunt for a great pair of basic capri pants for quite some time, so I was thrilled when Joe's Jeans’ Marie Capris came into my life just in time for spring. They’re a classic black style that pairs perfectly with just about anything. The fabric has enough structure to avoid that ‘legging’ feel, while still being soft and comfortable for everyday wear.

I styled them with a pink babydoll top to add some flow and contrast to the fitted silhouette of the bottoms. To layer, I threw on a knit bolero for a bit of warmth, and finished the look with pointed Kate Spade kitten heels. Overall, this feels like my perfect effortless yet playful spring outfit, and I’m excited to experiment with different ways to style these capris.”

Ariel Bielsky, Fashion News Writer

Ariel Bielsky

“During these in-between, transitional weather months, I always bring a light jacket with me wherever I go. The Elizabeth Trench is the perfect lightweight material that keeps you warm when it needs to, but is light and airy enough to feel like it’s barely there — in a good way. Its relaxed, oversized fit pairs well with denim, skirts, dresses, and even shorts. But I’m pictured wearing it layered over black balloon pants, an off-the-shoulder top, and ballet flats.”