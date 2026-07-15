Rheanna Henney, the founder of emerging sustainability-focused brand In House, is a one-woman show despite having no formal fashion training. “We don’t have a designer; it’s all 100% me — the sketches and everything,” she tells The Zoe Report on a recent call. If the past 10 months of In House are any indication, Henney has a natural eye for design and an equally impressive entrepreneurial instinct.

Indeed, Henney introduced the New York City-based label in September 2025, debuting with an 11-piece collection — priced from $385 to $1,100 — spanning tailored blazers and pants, flowy maxi skirts, crisp button-ups, and sheer long-sleeve tops, all rendered in neutral colors. “I think people are always looking for garments they can throw on and feel like the best version of themselves in, and go wherever the day takes them,” Henney says of the line.

Keeping the assortment small but mighty was intentional. “Because this is self-funded, we knew we wouldn’t be able to do big runs,” she shares. As such, Henney opted for a made-to-order model (with pieces shipping in four to six weeks), a key pillar of the brand’s sustainability mission. And while patience isn’t always a virtue in fashion, she’s found that customers are willing to wait for what she describes as the “perfect blazer” or a “great pant.” That said, Henney fully intends to expand inventory as the business grows — provided it’s inventory her community will wear. “I don’t want to make things that people don’t want,” she says.

While In House is available to shop online, the brand’s New York showroom attracts plenty of foot traffic. “We have weekly appointments in the studio; our studio is basically half showroom, half workspace,” Henney explains. Not only does the space allow customers to see and feel the pieces in person, but it also allows Henney to gather feedback firsthand, helping inform future designs.

Henney has found that many customers gravitate toward In House’s hero pieces, such as its gauzy black triangle set made from Bananatex. “We’re one of the few companies in the U.S. that offer that,” she says of the material — an eco-friendly, plastic-free textile spun from Abacá fibers, a banana plant indigenous to the Philippines. “It exists somewhere between a linen and a cotton,” she notes. “It has the breathability and the strength of linen, but it doesn't wrinkle as badly as linen.”

The zip-up blazer is another favorite, not just among customers but celebrities as well. Brittany Snow, for instance, wore the jacket in olive, paired with its matching work pants. Yes, in under a year, In House has amassed a loyal A-list following. Lena Dunham, meanwhile, requested a custom suit for her Famesick book tour, styled by Talia Cassel. Then there’s Olivia Munn, who wore the wool button-up and matching button-fly pants while out and about in New York City this past May.

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Though she’s now designing for some of Hollywood’s most recognizable names, Henney was previously a senior associate at Aligned Climate Capital before launching In House. “I was dealing with sustainable material companies and recycling companies, and was industry agnostic, but had a focus on fashion,” says Henney, who studied math at the University of Michigan and sustainability at Columbia. “I was the fashion associate, so most of our fashion deals would go through me.” At the time, she also had friends working in sustainable fashion, further fueling her interest in the space.

“They would find that their solutions and time weren’t being implemented the way they were intended,” she explains of those friends. “I’ve watched that be disheartening, and I’ve also seen sustainable solutions adopted in ways that feel disingenuous and don’t truly move the needle,” Henney adds. Rather than waiting for someone else to build the kind of brand she envisioned, she decided to take matters into her own hands.

Now, the businesswoman is drawing on her sustainability background to grow the label. “We are able to take very innovative materials and implement them into women’s wardrobes in a day-to-day capacity,” Henney says. Currently, In House manufactures in two locations: New York and India, the latter being the same facility where former eco-conscious label Mara Hoffman produced its collections. “From my sustainability background, I’m familiar with some of the people who worked on her sustainability team,” Henney shares.

In addition to Bananatex, In House uses 100% Italian wool twill from an RWS-certified facility, a fabric the brand has already sold through three times — a testament to its quality. “It comes from a great facility, and that certification helps ensure animal welfare, land stewardship, and fair labor practices throughout the supply chain, which is great,” says Henney. In House is also the first North American partner of Spiber, an innovative biotech company that creates a cashmere alternative from fermented sugar — a material Henney describes as “luxury wool.”

Henney believes the quality and fit of her designs set them apart from others on the market, contributing to the brand’s growing popularity. As a result, she says customers rarely need extensive tailoring. The label’s clientele largely consists of women in their late 20s through 40s, though some shoppers are in their 50s. “We get a lot of [women from] New York and L.A., as well as some Houston, which is really lovely, and occasionally some San Francisco people.”

Henney points to word of mouth and social media as two key drivers of the brand’s growth. “I think that people have been so much more receptive to In House than anticipated and willing to post us,” she shares.

Now that you’re familiar with the up-and-coming brand, shop some of its core silhouettes below.