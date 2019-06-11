Summer heat can bring out the best and worst sides of one’s personal style. On the positive front, there are all the things that make summer such a carefree season for fashion: light fabrics like linen and cotton, as well as breezy silhouettes like sundresses and fluid skirts. However, on the other side of the spectrum, high temperatures and stifling humidity make getting dressed in anything remotely dark or heavy a headache —so how to wear black in the summer, then? While your instincts may tell you to avoid this deep hue at all costs, there are actually plenty of ways to wear noir straight through the warm weather months. You need a few guidelines to help keep you cool and comfortable.

“The easiest way to survive summer dressing if maximalism isn’t quite your thing is to stick to what you know in terms of silhouettes that feel natural to your personal style and adjust with fabrications,” says Kendall Becker, a writer, consultant, and assistant fashion director at Bloomingdales who proudly wears black year round. “Think [materials like] linen, crochet, and silk, black & white prints, or feminine details like tie straps or cutouts that make an all-black item feel a little less harsh.”

Translation? Wear what you want, but in the easiest, breeziest fabrics and cuts possible — and perhaps with a little extra skin showing. Lastly, embrace the versatility and innately cool vibes that come from wearing black; it's a neutral, after all, so have fun and mix and match the shade with other on-trend wardrobe separates. Ahead, see how Instagram influencers are infusing their summer outfits with a little dark twist, and shop your favorite pieces to see why it's a safe bet for pared-down, effortless style for the months to come.

Floaty Top + Bermuda Shorts

If you've been meaning to find out what this Bermuda shorts trend is all about, but haven't figured out quite how to wear it (understandable), try something reminiscent of the look above with a pretty crop top. The structured fit of the bottom works wonderfully with a floaty sheer shirt — opposites do attract, after all.

Not-So-Basic Tank + Vintage Jeans

It would be too easy to recommend a simple black tank for summer, but if said tank had something unique, say shoulder bows, then that's a whole new ballgame. Pair yours into vintage-inspired denim for a simply perfect BBQ outfit.

Black Dress + Bold Accessories

Sure, a floral frock is always a good idea if you're attending a wedding but if your heart is telling you to wear black then grab one with cool sheer paneling for a summer take on the dark vampy vibes. Finish withe statement accessories for a look that stands out without competing with the bride.

Open Cardigan + Basic Bottoms

Summer's hot so why not give yourself some built-in air conditioning by way of a breezy knit that opens up a bit in the front? It's alluring, comfortable, and goes with everything from slip skirts to classic denim.

Drawstring Dress

Though the season's hot temperatures may make you want to avoid clothing in general, if you find a billowy frock in a breathable fabric, look for one with flattering details like drawstrings to help define your figure without overheating.

Sporty Separates

Skip the cutoffs, and slip into some ultra-comfortable sport shorts in sleek black. Add a lived-in tee and your favorite trainers for a look that's relaxed and ready for the day.

Floral Dress + Tailored Blazer

Find yourself a black linen blazer and toss it over everything. Floral prairie dresses, silky slips, and even a sports bra and high-waist jeans will all benefit from the addition of this sharp layer.

White Dress + Black Boots

Cowboy boots are timeless, so why not break out your black western-inspired footwear, wear with a little white dress, and call it a (very good) day?

Graphic Tee + Trousers

Sometimes the best things in life are the most basic, like a timeless Nike t-shirt. Don't overthink it, just do it.