With each new decade, personal style evolves as you gain a better understanding of who you are. And particularly in your 40s, you've had time to refine your career, hobbies, social life, etc., and you've generally solidified your sense of self. Therefore, women in their 40s likely crave gifts that reflect their well-rounded personal growth and tap into their found interests. Thus, if you're trying to navigate the best presents for people in this age group — whether for a birthday, Mother's Day, or just for fun — try treating them to something that speaks to their one-of-a-kind, cultivated identity.

One of the best ways to do so is by finding ways to indulge her hobbies via presents. “Anything experiential is a huge bonus," suggests Caroline Maguire, fashion director at Shopbop. In other words, you can always gift her a decadent massage, relaxing dinner, a pack of Pilates classes, or any other activities that speak to her niche likes. You can also offer up an accessory that will make her everyday plans feel extra special. “A yoga mat is a great idea to enhance an otherwise routine activity,” says Maguire.

Suppose she recently picked up a greater interest in domestic activities due to last year's quarantine. In that case, fun utensils for a budding foodie or unique home decor for someone who's discovered a newfound interest in interior design can help spark her creativity. Also, for a gift that feels especially thoughtful, consider customization. “Personalization is perfect for gift-giving this holiday season,” notes Maguire, explaining that custom jewelry — an initial necklace, nameplate piece, or even a piece with her zodiac sign — shows you found something geared explicitly toward her.

For even more inspiration on what to gift women in their 40s, see 33 items she never knew she needed until now ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.