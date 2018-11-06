Whether you're an avid runner or you just like a brisk walk now and then, there are a few staples that you need in your casual winter wardrobe — and the best fleece-lined leggings rank high on that list. Thanks to the added warmth, this cold-weather essential means you don't have to halt all outdoor activities or limit your workouts to indoors when the temperature drops. If you don’t own a pair yet, worry not as winter's clothing arrivals are slowly trickling in. You can easily secure yourself a style (or two) that will have you covered for the season.

Those who like to venture outdoors, regardless of the season, know the pain of being chilled to the bone by low temperatures and icy winds. Thankfully, fleece-lined leggings are here to help alleviate that pain. While it may seem like a niche, hard-to-find item, the warm yet lightweight pants are actually fairly easy to acquire. And even if you don’t consider yourself the outdoorsy type, fleece-lined leggings are still an investment worth making. (A few months from now, your future self will thank you for making that purchase.)

Are you looking for a supportive style that will keep you warm during those early morning runs? Then take a look at the workout-friendly styles from All Access and Sweaty Betty. Do you feel like taking a stroll around the block? Then slip into one of the more comfort-forward stretchy pants — brands like Eileen Fisher and Wolford, for example, make cozy styles that won’t feel too constricting. And the best part is, the majority of these functional, game-changing pants retail for under $100 a pair.

This season, there's a fleece-lined legging style for you no matter what level of activity you plan to engage in. Continue on to shop the best styles that will keep you warm and active throughout fall and winter, below.

