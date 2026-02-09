February may be the short month of the year, but with winter continuing to wreak havoc on our plans (and outfits), it may feel like there’s no end in sight. Luckily, the style world is offering a welcome distraction. Already, February is shaping up to be packed with buzzy collaborations, inspiring campaigns, and fresh fashion news to shake off the cold-weather blues.

For starters, should your winter wardrobe need a little pick-me-up, look no further than Dôen’s 10th anniversary capsule. Created to mark the milestone, the 13-piece limited-edition collection reflects the brand’s evolution over the past decade and pays tribute to some of the label’s most popular silhouettes to date. And don’t sleep on June Ambrose’s first-ever line with Naturalizer. The celebrity stylist, who was recently named the global ambassador and creative director of the footwear brand, helped design a comfort-first shoe collection, featuring a tight edit of feel-good boots and heels. As far as new ads go, Burberry is looking ahead to sunnier days with its music-inspired summer 2026 campaign, fronted by Twiggy, Sora Choi, and Maya Migram.

Scroll ahead for all the fashion news worth knowing this February, and check back on this post often for fresh updates as the month unfolds.

Dôen Drops An Anniversary Collection

Courtesy Of Dôen

Cult-favorite label Dóen is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this month with a limited-edition capsule — and fashion girls are already placing their orders. As mentioned, the new line reimagines the Los Angeles-based brand’s bestselling silhouettes over the years, many of which are personal favorites of founders and sisters Margaret and Katherine Kleveland. Unsurprisingly, the lineup includes all manner of lace, crochet, and embellishments.

June Ambrose Collaborates With Naturalizer

Courtesy Of Naturalizer

June Ambrose, esteemed stylist and costume designer, joined forces with footwear brand Naturalizer for a collaboration dubbed STYLE-LETICS — essentially, high-style shoes with sneaker-like comfort. The first drop features unique designs, such as a sandal-boot hybrid and stiletto sneaker pumps. Because, as Ambrose shares in a statement, “An uncomfortable shoe isn't aspirational — it's rude.” Enough said.

Nili Lotan Opens A Luxury Denim Concept Store

Courtesy Of Nili Lotan

Known for its minimalist aesthetic, Nili Lotan opened up a denim concept store in New York City, located at 183 Duane Street in Tribeca, on Feb. 5. “Denim has always been more than a piece in a wardrobe,” the namesake designer said in a press release. “It carries its own personality, its own attitude. When you choose a specific denim, it will communicate your attitude: ease, confidence, cool, and a quiet sense of rebellion.” The new space cements denim as one of the label’s most coveted categories.

Burberry Releases Its Summer 2026 Campaign

Courtesy Of Burberry

It may only be February, but Burberry’s summer 2026 campaign has already arrived. The ad, directed by Burberry’s Chief Creative Officer, Daniel Lee, explores the intersection of music and fashion featuring a cast that spans style icons and rising stars alike, including Twiggy, Sora Choi, and Maya Migram. “Music pushes boundaries, blurs lines and defines the codes of fashion,” Lee shared in a statement. “It is about self-expression, originality and belonging.” Key styles in the imagery include shift dresses, mini skirts, and trench coats, such as the new Summerside, Rayne, and Isleworth styles.

Coach Launches The Coach Repurposed Capsule

Courtesy Of Coach

On Feb. 1, Coach released its Repurposed Capsule, a curated assortment of ready-to-wear and handbags thoughtfully upcycled with post-consumer denim sourced from secondhand stores. This launch builds off the brand’s (Re)Loved initiative, first unveiled on its Spring/Summer 2021 runway. Priced from $350 to $795, the small but mighty line boasts pieces like its viral Tabby bag, slouchy jeans, and a long khaki trench coat.