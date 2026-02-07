One thing that’s for sure this season: winter isn’t letting up anytime soon. And according to Punxsutawney Phil, we’re in for six more weeks of low temperatures. So, if you’ve been feeling uninspired by your winter layers, like me, it might be time for a refresh. The good news? There’s no shortage of sweaters that feel just as good as they look, whether you’re bundling up to leave the house or staying cozy at home. From trendy, runway-inspired styles like the wool quarter zip sweater from COS, to more laid back pieces like Madewell’s classic cable knit, there’s something to shop from your favorite go-to brands to fit whatever style (and budget) you’re wardrobe is craving.

If you’re looking to make an investment, elevated contemporary labels like Copenhaagen’s Malene Birger and Amsterdam-based Rohé are leading the way with artistic takes on modern dressing. A sweater from one of these brands is sure to do all the styling work for you with thoughtful design details, an off-the-shoulder cashmere wrap cardigan. If you’re not ready to take the plunge on a $770 sweater, however, brands like Aritzia will still come in clutch. You can get a similar wallet-friendly style from the Canadian retailer for less than a quarter of the price.

Newcomer, Renggli, founded by Morgan Stewart, has also recently entered the knitwear conversation. The brand founded in 2023 is more about timeless everyday staples that are designed to last (hopefully longer than this relentless winter season). In the meantime, keep scrolling for more sweaters that will get you through.

COS Merino Wool-Yak Zip-Up Polo Shirt $149 See on COS If you’ve been keeping an eye on the Chanel runways, then you’ll know quarter zips aren’t just for the finance bros anymore. Style the collared top with a white t-shirt underneath and a pair of your most trusted jeans to get the Matthieu Blazy approved look.

Malene Birger Rikko Cardigan $795 See on Malene Birger It doesn’t get anymore chic than this black and white Rikko cardigan. Made from organic cotton and wool boucle blend, this four pocket design will go perfectly with a pair of tailored trousers or even a mini skirt and tights.

Renggli Oversized Crewneck Sweater $675 See on Renggli A good oversized sweater is all you need for a complete winter wardrobe. Wear it again and again, dressed up or down, to get the full benefits.

Helsa Paxton Cardigan $268 See on Revolve Knits should never be counted out as evening wear, as proven by Helsa’s Paxton Cardigan. Your next night out just got a lot more interesting with this cheeky front-tie design.

Reformation Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-neck Sweater $328 See on Reformation You can always count on Reformation to have exactly what you were looking for, cashmere sweaters included. They don’t consider themselves the it-girl destination for nothing.

Aritzia Commuter Cardigan $138 See on Aritzia If you’re searching for a more polished, but still cold-weather-friendly sweater, you’re in luck. Aritzia’s Commuter Cardigan has a belted wrap that creates the perfect hourglass silhouette. And for $138? Take one in every color.

Sézane Mila Jumper $145 See on Sézane The Mila Jumper from Sézane, the independent Parisian label know for its high-quality knitwear, is an immediate add to cart. I’d wear the short-sleeve style with anything from silk drawstring loungewear pants to a leather midi skirt.

The Frankie Shop Vilhena Wool Fuzzy V-Neck Sweater $195 See on The Frankie Shop The Frankie Shop always makes a compelling case for oversized dressing. The V-neck Vilhena wool silhouette is roomy enough for layering or just as cute standing on its own.

Róhe Off-Shoulder Wrap Cardigan $770 See on Róhe Frames As mentioned earlier, Róhe nailed the art of knitwear with this taupe pin wrapped cardigan. Wear it casually during the day or at night, either way works.

Ronny Kobo Jenner Knit Top $498 See on FWRD The sleek Jenner Knit Top reiterates why Ronny Kobo is so good at what she does — design clothes that make women feel their best.

Altuzarra Marty Fair Isle Cotton Sweater $895 See on Net A Porter This updated puff-sleeve version of a classic fair isle sweater instantly sets it apart as more feminine.

Madewell Cable-Knit V-Neck Varsity Sweater $168 See on Madewell If you love a pop of red as much as I do, then you’ll appreciate this varsity-inspired navy and red combination from Madewell. Wear it with a collared button down underneath for a preppy vibe or on its own for a relaxed feel.