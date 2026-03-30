Cardi B is a very busy woman. So far this year, she’s cameoed at the Super Bowl halftime show; launched a hair care brand, Good Grow Beauty (which sold out of its presale almost immediately); and of course, embarked on the still-running “Little Miss Drama” tour. Oh, and she’s doing all the above with four children under 10, including a newborn. If my plate were half that full, I’d be cancelling beauty appointments left and right. But Bardi is made of much more glamorous stuff — which is why she’s currently rocking some of the best chrome mani inspo.

In an Instagram photo dump, manicurist Coca Michelle — a celebrity in her own right in the world of intricate nail art — shared close-up snaps of the rapper’s most recent manis. Captioned “Next City, New Set,” the 18-slide post includes nails in shimmering ruby-red polish, sparkling black polish bedazzled with 3D gemstones, and even a few solids.

But the standouts had to be the two chrome looks: One a magenta-to-blue ombré with a metallic topper, the other a mermaid-like blue-purple shift. The rapper wore the former during her sold-out stop at New York City’s Madison Square Garden (and while swinging by the Good Grow Beauty Supply Bus pop-up), and the latter during her show at Newark’s Prudential Center.

(+) @cocamichelle (+) Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images INFO 1/2

While matchy-matchy glam has been trending this year — awards-season red carpets were filled with eye and lip looks that matched the wearer’s gown — Cardi’s tour manis have been matchy-matchy in a more novel way: Pay attention, and you’ll notice that most of the sets match not her ensemble, but her hair.