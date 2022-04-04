The shoe that’s been in women’s closets for years is becoming a celebrity trend, with It girls everywhere ushering them into their off-duty style. In the last few months, celebrities including Rihanna, Mary-Kate Olsen, Bella Hadid, and Emily Ratajkowsi have all been spotted wearing sneakers from Vans, a longstanding American skate brand. The most recent megastar sighting was Kim Kardashian, who wore Vans sneakers to Saint’s soccer game on April 3. Kardashian, along with her daughters North and Chicago, sat in a park in Calabasas to cheer on Saint and his teammates. The SKIMS founder completed her casual mom look with a textured black trench coat, a body-con top, and leggings.

Although she often wore Yeezy during her relationship with Kanye West, the newly divorced Kardashian seems to be exploring her (sneaker) options these days. (She’s stepped out in these Vans more than once in 2022 already. Plus, Kardashian has a baby blue style and the classic checkerboard pattern slip-on.)

Perhaps the star was charmed by the brand’s classic allure. After all, Vans has been around for ages. First released in 1966 in California, Vans shoes were originally created by skateboarders. But, over the years, the shoes have pervaded numerous subcultures and has been worn by everyone from the average teenager to motocross enthusiasts, punk rockers, and indie band stars. The now-signature Old Skool silhouette debuted in 1977 and was the first shoe from the label to incorporate the “jazz stripe,” what would become a hallmark of the footwear. Today, it’s a surefire way to elevate a look to sleek, new heights.

(+) 4CRNS / BACKGRID (+) BACKGRID INFO 1/2

With so many collaborations and new sneakers released every week, the footwear market has become saturated with trendy-but-not-so-affordable styles. For a classic pair, these Vans will certainly suit you, and they retail at an affordable $65. Ahead, see and shop various versions of the Vans sneakers. You may want to hurry, as this particular celebrity sighting is bound to skyrocket Vans to a new stratum of fame.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.