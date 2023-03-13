The first quarter of the year always seems to be the busiest for everyone, and judging by all the fashion news dropping in March, this proves to be true. Brands are launching new campaigns left and right while designers are gearing up to release their Spring/Summer 2023 collections. One notable announcements you should definitely have on your radar? That Jennifer Lopez is Intimissimi’s new global brand ambassador. The Italian lingerie and intimate apparel brand announced the news with a spring campaign, showcasing the star in vibrant, romantic undergarments that shoppers can purchase right now.

But if your lingerie collection isn’t exactly in need of a refresh, perhaps you can turn your attention to Omega for a new watch. The Swiss brand released an Aqua Terra Shades collection and Zoë Kravitz rocks one of the stainless steel timepieces in their new campaign. Once you see the timeless watch (pun intended), you’ll be inspired to shop her exact one — it’ll go with every outfit you can dream of this month and beyond, too. For March though, no news was as major as the return of a Fenty x Puma partnership — when Rihanna has a hand in something, you know the internet will rally behind the projects. Details about the collab are scarce, but stay tuned as TZR will keep you in the know.

Catch up on the most pressing fashion matters for this month ahead. We’ll also update this post regularly with more news, so check back often.

David Yurman Taps Lila Moss As Its Latest Brand Ambassador

Courtesy of David Yurman

The luxury jewelry brand announced its latest brand ambassadors, ranging from model Chandler Kinney to Time 100 recipient Lila Moss. David Yurman has worked with the rising fashion star’s mom Kate Moss for nearly a decade now, so it’s a meaningful appointment for Lila. “I believe that no look is complete without jewelry,” said Lila in a press release. “I’ve always admired David Yurman’s timeless pieces and am honored to partner with such an iconic brand.”

Omega Debuts “Every Shade Of You Campaign”

Courtesy of Omega

Swiss watchmaker Omega launched the brand’s new Aqua Terra Shades collection by tapping brand ambassadors, like Zoë Kravitz and Eddie Redmayne, to highlight its new colorful designs in a new campaign. Kravitz, who joined the Omega family in 2022, stars in the “Every Shade of You” ads while wearing a black one-shoulder jumpsuit and a classic silver timepiece with a blue dial.

Jennifer Lopez Is Intimissimi’s New Global Ambassador

Courtesy of Intimissimi

Jennifer Lopez is Intimissimi’s new global brand ambassador and as such, she stars in the Italian lingerie and intimate apparel brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 campaign. The star wears a variety of romantic undergarments and robes in vibrant, Positano-themed colors like fuchsia — a nod to the area’s famous bougainvillea plants — and turquoise inspired by the Mediterranean Sea). And if you like her looks, the pieces are available to shop online. “I love Italy — the people, the fashion, the culture, the food and the storied history. When I discovered Intimissimi, I was immediately drawn to their precious silks, romantic lace, beautiful cuts, flattering fits and intricate designs,” said Lopez in a press release.

Fenty x Puma Is Back

This month, in a cryptic Instagram post and press release, Puma announced a new partnership with Rihanna via one simple, but powerful, phrase: “She’s back.” There are no further details about the collab at this time, but the singer was first linked with the brand back in 2014, when she took over as creative director. Fans will recall popular items like the Fenty x Puma Creepers sneakers and fur slides that came out under the star’s guidance. Her last collection with Puma was released back in 2017, so it’s safe to say that everyone is waiting with bated breath for Riri’s new designs.

ALTU Debuts Release 3 Collection

Courtesy of ALTU

Joseph Altuzarra launched his genderful brand ALTU, which subverts traditional style basics, back in 2021. Now the label is showcasing its latest collection for the season, Release 3. According to a press release, the third installment of ALTU blends “‘90s and early-aughts teenage style with a fluid approach to identity, sexuality, and presentation.” You can expect exaggerated proportions, neon colors, and playfully subversive detailing.

Aritzia Celebrates Women

Courtesy of Aritzia

March marks Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day. To celebrate, Aritzia launched a two-part campaign, with the first part spotlighting limited-edition fashion pieces bearing its WomenWomen equation (“Women to the Power of Women”) motif. The Canadian label collaborated with three artists that each put their own spin on the equation, with the goal of highlighting different aspects of womanhood. One hundred percent of the proceeds from this collection will go to Aritzia Community partners who support women and girls.

For the second part of the campaign, Aritzia launched a special profile series featuring four pairs of women including Aritzia’s new CEO, Jennifer Wong. The goal of the interviews is to highlight different female relationships and explore what Women to the Power of Women means in the context of each.​

Tom Ford Announces Its Winners For The Plastic Innovation Prize

Tom Ford, in an effort to combat waste and pollution, launched his Plastic Innovation Prize three years ago. According to a press release, the competition, powered by nonprofit Lonely Whale, encourages participates “to source and scale marine-safe and biologically degradable alternatives to traditional thin-film plastic made from fossil fuels.” The winners were announced on social media on March 11; they’ll receive a combined cash prize and investment sum of $1.2 million so that they can turn their ideas into reality.

“If we did nothing about the waste and pollution flooding our oceans the disruption to our planet would be irreconcilable,” said Tom Ford during the award ceremony. “Watching the brilliant minds within this competition has given me extraordinary hope in making the impossible possible. Our three winners have created truly viable alternatives – alternatives that when scaled across markets and industries will drastically change the course of the health of our planet.”