As summer transitions into fall and the temperature cools, the inevitable wardrobe shift begins. You’ll likely start to shuffle your denim shorts and linen dresses to the back of your closet in favor of a light cardigan or sweater. Retailers and designers are taking notice of the change in seasons, too, as the fashion news for August is filled with new autumnal drops from brands and cool collaborations geared towards fall weather.

Marc Jacobs and Levi’s, for example, are focused on bringing nostalgia into Fall 2022 as each label has added revamped versions of their archival designs into their latest collections. Jacobs, for starters, launched the re-edition of its Classic Q Collection. The designer then tapped longtime friend and muse Kim Gordon, who first modeled for the brand in 1998, and her daughter Coco Moore to showcase the refreshed bags in new ads. Levi’s doubled down on the ‘90s with its fresh iterations of vintage-inspired overalls, loose-fitting denim, and oversized denim jackets. Sandy Liang, meanwhile, debuted its first-ever bridal line — just in time to inspire brides for fall.

Tiffany & Co. Debuts A New Jewelry Collection

Tiffany & Co.

For a bold jewelry statement this season, take a peek at Tiffany & Co.’s latest product launch: the Tiffany Lock. You can shop the all-gender bracelet styles on the brand’s website right now, or pop by a store to try them on in-person starting September. Additional Tiffany Lock styles will launch starting January 2023. “Tiffany Lock is an elegant interpretation of an archival functional design,” said Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president, product and communication at Tiffany & Co, in a statement. “Defined by modern, clean lines and a breakthrough clasp mechanism, Tiffany Lock represents an exciting new pillar to our diamond and gold jewelry offering.”

Sandy Liang Launches Bridal

Sandy Liang

The beloved NYC-based designer Sandy Liang released her first-ever bridal collection this month. Each gown is named after a princess (there’s the Diana, Mononoke, Kaguya, and Peach) and was designed with the intention of making New York brides feel regal. In the capsule, there are four dresses and three veils. If you’d like to see the pieces for yourself, you can make an appointment to view them in-store on the Lower East Side. But if you’re not in NYC, you can take a peek at the collection online.

Gordon & Moore Pose For Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs/Nick Sethi

Gordon of the band ‘80s Sonic Youth and her daughter Coco Moore pose together to announce the modern revival of the Marc Jacobs Classic Q Collection, which features some of the most popular bags from the early 2000s. This month, the fashion house resurfaced the iconic designs to launch the M-Archives alongside the new J Marc Shoulder Bag.

Zendaya Poses For Valentino

Valentino/Micheal Bailey Gates

Since being named a global ambassador for Valentino in 2020, Zendaya has been the face of many extraordinary campaigns for the fashion house. For this one in particular, which showcases pieces from the Fall/Winter 2022-2023 collection, the goal was to focus solely on the color pink, which the label calls “the color of love, community, energy, and freedom,” in a press release. Photographer Micheal Bailey Gates, who has shot many campaigns for Valentino, was behind the lens once again. And, to accompany the stunning imagery, Valentino also released a video campaign shot by Euphoria cinematographer Marcell Rév.

Gucci Reveals A New Handbag

Gucci/Max Siedentopf

Gucci, inspired by the crescent-shaped bag craze in the ‘70s, debuts a modern variation of the nostalgic style ahead of Fall 2022: The Gucci Attache. What makes this accessory suitable for the season is its delicate balance between functionality and style. Thanks to the addition of an innovative metal G hook, the bag is able to shape-shift. In its original state, the bag is flat and can be worn as a crossbody. When hooked, on the other hand, the tote transforms into a half-moon that can then be styled as a shoulder bag. The purse comes in multiple hues and two sizes: small and medium.

Levi’s Leans Into ‘90s Nostalgia

Levi's

For decades, Levi’s has been everyone’s go-to brand for denim pieces that will last a lifetime. In an effort to reimagine the buzzy styles from the ‘90s, the brand releases the SilverTab collection for Fall 2022. In the women’s category, you’ll be able to peruse new nostalgic styles, from an oversized jean jacket to a pair of black overalls that will have you feeling like you’re Rachel from Friends.

Cuyana’s Classic Tote Gets A Refresh

Cuyana

Ahead of fall, Cuyana releases two sleek and timeless totes made for everyday wear. The two styles — the Easy Tote and the Tall Easy Tote — were created with the modern women in mind, ensuring versatility, timelessness, and durability with each component of the bag. Plus, the accessory comes in five core colorways as well as three limited-edition colors specifically selected for this season.

Swarovski Creates Jewelry Watches

Swarovski

Swarovski’s latest watch collection combines ‘20s glamour with contemporary style. The lineup features colorful and radiant watches that feel more like jewelry than a traditional timepiece. Each bracelet strap is designed with oversized crystals and a minimalist face in colorful shades. You can opt for a soft blue option or a pastel pink accessory, which will help you tap into the Barbiecore trend. Alongside this new drop, the collection also features fresh designs for iconic Swarovski watch families, which you can discover here.

Ferragamo Debuts Unisex Sneakers

Ferragamo

This month, Ferragamo pushes the boundaries in the footwear arena by adding unisex sneakers to its offerings. The contemporary shoe, named the Iggy Sneaker, was made for everyone — no matter what your personal style is — and comes in a wide array of materials and color variations. You can opt for a playful rainbow option, a sleek brown suede version, or a bright yellow pair. To get your hands on the style, head to ferragamo.com.

APL & McLaren Collaborate On Footwear

APL x McLaren

The APL x McLaren HySpeed sneaker secured its spot in APL’s lineup of celeb-beloved athletic footwear. These limited-edition performance running shoes were designed to emulate the speed, performance, and luxury of McLaren’s iconic supercars. Thanks to each brand’s respective expertise, they were able to design a shoe that balances performance and technology with high-quality craftsmanship and modern aesthetic. The final result: sleek, innovative, and durable sneakers in five color waves (as seen above). Shop the collection at athleticpropulsionlabs.com now.

Remi Bader Collaborates With Revolve

Revolve

Revolve expands into the extended sizing space via a collaboration with content creator and model Remi Bader. In the Remi x Revolve collection, you’ll be able to shop 15 different styles, from crop tops and bodysuits to maxi skirts and trousers in sizes XXS to 4X. The styles are exclusively available at Revolve.com.

BUMPSUIT Introduces Cloud Body

BUMPSUIT

Sophie Turner, Kylie Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, and more have sported BUMPSUIT garments during their pregnancies, as the brand is beloved for its clothes that change alongside your body as it grows. Now, BUMPSUIT is adding a new collection of loungewear and undergarments to its offerings designed to keep moms-to-be comfortable throughout their day.

For the new collection, the brand selected Australian model Shanina Shaik to be the face of the campaign, she’s currently in her third trimester. In the collection, you’ll find a new form-fitting maternity dress, a supportive bralette, and comfortable underwear. You can shop all the products now at bumpsuit.co.