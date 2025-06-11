Sofia Richie Grainge will make you want a blue dress for your next black tie occasion. Leave it to the tastemaker and TikTok favorite to make a punchy cobalt color feel very of-the-moment — either for a summer wedding or a forthcoming date night.

Over the weekend, Richie Grainge and her husband Elliot flew from Los Angeles to Monaco to attend the glamorous nuptials of their friends. Two years after her own big day anointed her as a Gen Z fashion icon to watch — and undoubtedly popularized the ‘quiet luxury’ movement — Richie Grainge was back in Europe in top trend-setting form.

For the wedding itself, hosted at the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer private member’s club and resort, Richie Grainge opted for a deep blue gown by Schiaparelli. The standout silk georgette garment features a twisted knot halter neck secured by a chunky orb — also ticking the box for the gold hardware as built-in ornamentation trend. The backless dress incorporated a draped top with off-the-shoulder sleeves and an elegant mini train too. After images of the model hit the internet, the $8,000 scene-stealer quickly sold out on the Schiaparelli website.

True to her timeless style, the mom-of-one kept her accessories elevated but simple, teaming the dress with an 18k gold Elsa Peretti for Tiffany & Co. Bone Cuff and a black Swift Kelly Cut Clutch by Hermès.

For additional events surrounding the wedding of her husband’s childhood friend, Richie Grainge continued to wow. The couple were joined by her London-based father-in-law Lucian Grainge — CEO of Atlantic Records — and mother-in-law Caroline when attending the upscale rehearsal dinner.

Pulling out all the stops for the occasion, the 26-year-old wore a figure-hugging multi-color sequin dress with a high neck and long sleeves. Allowing the knockout number do all the talking, she wore her hair in her signature slicked-back bun, while sparkling David Yurman earrings sealed the deal.

Not stopping there, there was also a vintage moment. Richie Grainge’s stylist shared a look of the influencer wearing a one-shouldered evening gown by Yves Saint Laurent that dates back to 1979. To complement the outfit, she paired it with a current season red, black, and gold minaudière from the luxury house.

Further contributing to vacation dressing moodboards everywhere, Richie Grainge traveled to the South of France post-wedding, where she is now documenting her laidback but luxe looks around St. Tropez town to her 11 million followers on Instagram.

Thanks to the industry’s most in-demand sourcer, Gab Waller, Richie Grainge is currently toting her belongings around in a chic cream Coco Beach Bag by Chanel. She also shone a light on Brooklyn-based Tae Park as she brought the emerging designer’s sunflower yellow linen skirt along for the ride. Shop the joyful piece before it inevitably sells out, right here.