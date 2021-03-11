The 4 Trends To Pay Attention To From Fashion Month, According To Lisa Aiken

The whirlwind of virtual fashion month has come to an end, which means it’s time to properly reflect on all the Fall 2021 fashion trends you spotted — and start shopping them too. Designers and retailers are offering streamlined routes for you to obtain next season’s must-have handbag or winter boot through pre-orders — Proenza Schouler opened up pre-orders on its website while Moda Operandi offered its Trunkshow edit, where customers can immediately shop select Fall/Winter 2021 collections. Before you start browsing, however, familiarize yourself with the aforementioned trends. TZR tapped Lisa Aiken, the fashion and buying director at Moda Operandi, to get her take on what’s popular for next fall. After all, her role does involve determining what products customers want before they even know they want them.

For those who paid attention to the fall runways — Miu Miu’s show at a ski resort was a can’t-miss spectacle — you’ll notice next season brings a certain hopeful and more energized take on getting dressed. Bold colors across labels like Loewe, Oscar de la Renta, and Patou coupled with girl’s night out style escapism from the likes of Chanel and Moschino give you plenty of inspiration to dress up and to permanently store away your sweatsuits. Before any more fashion spoilers are revealed, scroll ahead to read through Aiken’s 4 standout trend predictions. Consider these your CliffNotes to acing that style quiz come fall as you can also shop the pieces that embody said trends, below.

Fall/Winter 2021 Trend: Forever In Bloom

Courtesy of Oscar de la Renta

“Over the past few seasons, designers have developed an unspoken commitment to trend-proof craftsmanship. And this fall, special floral details will be key when it comes to joyful dressing. Whether it's Gabriela Hearst’s sustainable knitwear, Zimmermann’s 3-D detailing, or Oscar de la Renta’s embroidered mini dress (a runaway hit in Moda Operandi’s Trunk Show this past fashion month), florals are indeed groundbreaking for Fall/Winter 2021.”

Fall/Winter 2021 Trend: The ‘20s Will Roar Again

Courtesy of Prada

“The 1920s trend that so many predicted did in fact make a comeback on the Fall/Winter 2021 runways. Loose-fitting styles, like chemise and tea dresses seen at Khaite, Prada, and Miu Miu are set to be the new go-tos for both day and evening dressing. And as Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons made clear with their first collaborative Fall 2021 collection, we will surely see a return to glamour by way of sequins and shine, also seen at Paco Rabanne and Carolina Herrera.”

Fall/Winter 2021 Trend: Wake Up Your Wardrobe

Courtesy of A.W.A.K.E MODE

“Before we entered a seemingly never-ending state of working from home, beige was the color everyone turned to for instant chic. And while the minimal shade will always have a place in our wardrobes, fall’s lineup of saturated shades say it’s time to make room for bold color. Long story short, if it makes you happy, wear it.”

Fall/Winter 2021 Trend: Sense and Sensuality

Courtesy of Khaite

“Backless silhouettes, open necklines, lingerie-inspired details, and cutouts are sure to continue trending as we start to retire our sweats next fall. The essential updates in this space come from contemporary brands Khaite, Anna October, Proenza Schouler, and Cult Gaia. If skin-baring silhouettes feel too daunting, there’s also an array of sculptural draping that lends more coverage while maintaining the sexy shapes of knitwear and jersey pieces. I’ll integrate this trend early with engineered knits from Christopher Esber and Anna Quan.”