If you missed the announcement, EXPRESS appointed Rachel Zoe as the lead style editor in its Community Commerce mentorship program back in November 2021. As part of this partnership, the renowned stylist continuously offers her advice and guidance to aspiring fashion creatives via online workshops, virtual events, and more. Now comes the next logical step in the partnership: a full-fledged collection of Rachel Zoe-approved attire. Enter EXPRESS x Rachel Zoe: an assortment of ready-to-wear pieces that embody the renowned stylist’s recognizable aesthetic.

When it came to the design process, Zoe wanted to stick to her trusty favorites rather than follow the current trends. Therefore, you can expect to see her signature touches on EXPRESS x Rachel Zoe garments — think bold animal prints, metallics (her self-proclaimed neutral), and skin-revealing attire like crop tops and off-the-shoulder pieces. “I always stay true to what I believe works and resonates with most people, because you don’t want to ever design in a vacuum,” Zoe explains to TZR.

In addition, an important factor (and another reason why she chose to stray from trends) for Zoe was the versatility of clothing offered within her EXPRESS range. While the majority of pieces are meant to be styled together as matching sets, you can easily wear them separately, with spring/summer basics like white jeans and denim cutoffs as well. “You want to invest in pieces that you’re not going to get sick of and that you can wear over and over, styling [them] in a myriad of ways,” Zoe adds.

It turns out, the tastemaker also tests out her own pieces before recommending them to her fans. One of her favorite EXPRESS x Rachel Zoe outfits is an ivory-hued three-piece tailored set that includes a bralette, a blazer, and pair of pants. “It really plays into that lounge dressing and pajama-dressing aesthetic, but still looks very polished,” Zoe explains. “I actually wore it last night!” She’s also partial to a zebra print caftan and a full-length silver gown, which she wore to the ZOEasis soirée during Coachella.

Shop a few of the covetable pieces from the EXPRESS x Rachel Zoe Vol. 2 drop, ahead.

