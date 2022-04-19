After two long years, Coachella has returned — and with it, The Zoe Report’s annual desert party, ZOEasis. This exclusive event is known for pulling out all the stops during the festival, bringing together the best in fashion, beauty, and lifestyle, and this year’s celebration was no different. With an EXPRESS x Rachel Zoe style studio, a glitter brow bar, and a number of mindful activities, it confirmed that Coachella is officially back.

The thoughtful activations at this year’s ZOEasis couldn’t have been more welcome or timely. With Chandon drinks in hand — or frozen fruit bars from the market stand — attendees were able to make ritual bracelets as a reminder to set their intentions and add affirmations or wishes to a “giving tree”. The soirée served as the perfect reminder to slow down and enjoy all the good vibes that the Coachella Valley has to offer.

Best of all, The Zoe Report managed to capture Instagram-worthy moments amid all the festivities.

Celebrating the launch of the new EXPRESS x Rachel Zoe collab, in stores and online May 2.

Attendees cooled down with Outshine® Frozen Fruit Bars while writing intentions to hang on the tree.

Guests got to relax and create intention-setting bracelets with Keys Soulcare.

Partygoers toasted with Chandon’s Garden Spritz, a blend of sparkling wine, orange peel, herbs, and spices.

European Wax Center offered festival-inspired brow services for partygoers.

Attendees grabbed a midday refresher with Soulboost sparkling water beverages.

Guests got to leave with a gift bag of trending products.