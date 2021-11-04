If your favorite pastimes include scrolling through the Instagrams of celebrity stylists and giving fashion advice to friends and family — you need to read up on Express’ Community Commerce program. The retailer’s newly launched initiative gives aspiring stylists — called style editors — opportunities to curate storefronts with Express clothing and earn a commission off of their picks. Express also named Rachel Zoe as its Community Commerce program’s lead style editor, which means, if you choose to join the network, you’ll have one of fashion’s leading authorities as a guiding mentor.

“I believe that style has the power to define who we are, and I am beyond excited to partner with Express and help deliver their brand purpose to create confidence and inspire self-expression through fashion,” said Rachel Zoe in a press statement. “As Express’ lead style editor, I look forward to being a part of the next generation of stylists’ fashion journey by sharing my story and bringing my own sense of style and passion for design to Express.”

Zoe’s guidance will come in the form of online workshops and a series of events hosted on Express’ social media accounts. The esteemed stylist and designer will also launch exclusive clothing collaborations in partnership with the retailer, the first of which is slated to launch in the spring of 2022. In addition, the top-selling style editors from Express’ program will have the chance to meet with Zoe at a future photoshoot and pick her brain IRL for advice.

Courtesy of Rachel Zoe x Express

As for the minutiae of the Community Commerce program, here’s what being a style editor will entail. You’ll first use the Express’ Style Editor Central app to sort through the listed clothing — some of which are currently available in stores and online, and others are from Express’ “EDITION” line. (The exclusive “EDITION” collections will roll out in a series of limited-edition drops that only style editors have access to, and the clothing can only be purchased through a Community Commerce storefront.)

After making your selections, your online store will go live, and it’ll be linked to your personal social media accounts, too, so your followers and friends can have access to it first. Then, if anyone buys items from your curated selections, you’ll earn up to 10 to 25% commission off those sales. If Express’ program seems like something right up your alley, you can apply to become a style editor now at express.com. However, you must be at least 18 years of age and live in the United States to submit yourself for consideration. Your future as a fashion stylist, awaits.