Yes, a piercing is aesthetically pleasing; there’s no arguing that. But there’s also the after-care to consider — weeks of not sleeping on one side, cleaning it with a specific solution, etc. (This earring-obsessed editor knows the process all too well.) So, if you’ve been toying with the idea of, say, a cartilage piercing, why not opt for an ear cuff instead? They’re elevated, pain-free, and require no appointment.

Sara Bassan, the founder and designer of Type Jewelry, a brand rife with luxe ear cuffs, echoes the above, saying the piece is a great alternative to needles. “They allow you to achieve a stylish, elevated look while keeping things chic and effortless,” she tells TZR. Similarly, namesake jewelry designer Jenny Bird explains, “Ear cuffs have always been cool, people are taking to them more now because they allow for the flexibility to build an ear stack even if you have limited piercings.”

According to a study from Shane Co., the style ranked second among summer’s most popular jewelry trends (behind chunky charm necklaces), with an average of 14,800 monthly Google searches. As such, practically every jewelry brand on the market has jumped on the ear cuff train. To kickstart your shopping, Bassan mentions hoop and chain looks as ones to have on your radar. “These different styles give people plenty of ways to express their personal style, making ear cuffs a versatile accessory,” the designer continues.

Sold on giving an ear cuff (or two) a go? Scroll ahead for 10 TZR-approved looks.

Type Jewelry HELIX 6 Diamond Ear Cuff $1,320 See On Type Jewelry With sparkly diamonds and a cool curvy design, Type Jewelry’s ear cuff above won’t go unnoticed. Give it all the attention by teaming the piece with sleek studs or hoops.

Anita Ko Single Row Emerald Ear Cuff $800 See On Anita Ko Add a splash of color to your jewelry moment via Anita Ko’s Single Row Emerald Ear Cuff.

Jenny Bird Sila Ear Cuff Set $88 See On Jenny Bird Fully embrace the trend by stacking two cuffs — like this silver and gold set from Jenny Bird — on one ear. You best believe everyone will be asking where they’re from.

Mejuri Duet Mixed Ear Cuff $48 See On Mejuri Thinking about dabbling in the mixed metal trend? This is a great entry point into the look, as it’s chic but not overly in your face.

Balenciaga Garage Ear Cuff Antique Silver $450 See On Balenciaga With its long, chunky silhouette, Balenciaga’s Garage cuff, which debuted in its Spring/Summer 2024 collection, is probably unlike any other ear cuff you’ve seen — and that’s what makes it incredibly cool.

Oma The Label The Amo Ear Cuff $39 See On Oma The Label You really can’t beat an under-$50 ear cuff—especially one that looks so luxe. Consider saving this high-shine iteration for a special occasion, like a friend’s wedding or birthday bash.

Zoë Chicco 14K Diamond Bezel Chain Ear Cuff $350 See On Zoë Chicco Above, a luxe example of a chain look. Made by Zoë Chicco, this option has a bezel set round diamond stud earring connected to a square bar ear cuff.

Loren Stewart Ourobus Ear Cuff $86 See On Loren Stewart Those loyal to silver pieces will be drawn to Loren Stewart’s Ourobus Ear Cuff, which is striking yet won’t overpower your accompanying jewelry.

Ali Weiss Jewelry Rainbow Ear Cuff $150 See On Ali Weiss Jewelry This rainbow cuff from Ali Weiss Jewelry is pure fun. You can purchase the joyful piece in yellow gold, rose gold, or white gold.