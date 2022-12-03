My love for carryalls goes back as far as I can remember. My first major purse memory comes from one of the many occasions that I would snoop through my parents’ walk-in-closet and try on my mom’s heels (sorry, mom), and I came across a 1997 Kate Spade style. It’s a simple black thick canvas top handle bag, but I was obsessed. I’m always working to build my dream handbag collection, and already my 2023 purchases are top of mind.

Another important handbag memory? The purchase of my Susan Alexandra Merry Bag, which I treated myself to when I got a big promotion. Every time I carry it, I think about all of the hard work that went into taking that professional step up, and how excited I was when the package arrived. And while many of my purse purchases are tied to important memories and big milestones, I also believe in rewarding yourself for smaller victories. Life is short (and hard) — so buy the bag.

When it comes to putting together a purse wardrobe, in my eyes, there are no limits to how many you can have! Every piece has a different function, for a different occasion or season. A handbag can either be the center of your outfit, or a utilitarian accessory, and I love that versatility.

(+) A stunning sparkly Fendi bag from the new Soho, NYC pop up. (+) Just a few of my favorites from STAUD’s Spring 2023 collection. Courtesy of Maggie Haddad INFO 1/2

Right now, my wish list is comprised of both practical options and a few fun choices. Sure, I always want everything to have a specific purpose, but some handbags are just so gorgeous that they are worth *making* an occasion to wear. Ahead, see and shop the designs I’m hoping to acquire some time in the new year ahead.