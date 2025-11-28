Purchasing a brand-new tote covered in scuffs and scratches probably sounds counterintuitive. But in the luxury market, carrying a distressed leather bag — one that looks like it’s been worn to death — is essentially a marker of fashion pedigree. These days, there’s beauty in imperfection, making these lived-in, beat-up leather purses in high demand this year.

The stats don’t lie: According to The RealReal’s 2025 resale report, “Sales for Fair Condition items (which means, on our site, items with heavy wear) are up 32% this year, with growth driven by new buyers (40%).” Meanwhile, sales of timeworn bags are up 45% this year on the luxury resale site, with styles from Louis Vuitton, Hermès, and Balenciaga paving the way.

The Fall/Winter 2025 runways were teeming with distressed leather bags, cementing the look as an it item this season. Miuccia Prada is clearly enamored with the trend, having shown it at Prada (by way of cognac shoulder style) and Miu Miu (via a brown boxy silhouette). Over at Coach, its Twin Turnlock bags got the distressed leather treatment. And at Isabel Marant, beat-up hobo-style carryalls — a silhouette the Olsen twins would have been all over in the early 2000s — hit the runway.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Ahead, check out 10 distressed handbags leading the charge this season.

Acne Studios Multipocket Vintage Shoulder Bag $1,650 See On Shopbop Pockets, bows, and distressed leather — this cocktail of details on Acne Studios’ vintage shoulder bag works surprisingly well together.

Coach Empire Carryall Bag 34 In Loved Leather $495 See On Coach If you’re on TikTok, you may have heard users wax poetic about Coach’s Empire Carryall. Over the summer, the brand released the buzzy bag in a “loved” leather look.

8 Other Reasons Vintage Buckle Shoulder Bag $125 See On 8 Other Reasons This 8 Other Reasons distressed leather buckle bag has everything you could ever want in a purse, from a removable card holder to a magnetic snap closure.

Free People Hadley Distressed Slouchy Bag $178 See On Free People Think of Free People’s Hadley silhouette as a Mary Poppins bag, as it’s sure to fit all your everyday essentials, and then some.

Miu Miu Nappa Leather Pouch $1,550 See On Miu Miu A cylinder bag, like this leather Miu Miu iteration, is the perfect look for an evening out, when all you really need is a small wallet and lip gloss.

Ralph Lauren Leather Rucksack $995 See On Ralph Lauren Hand-finished for a lived-in look, Ralph Lauren’s Rucksack bag feels like something you’d find at a thrift shop in the middle of nowhere — in the best way possible.

Steve Madden Riggs Bag Brown Distressed $99 See On Steve Madden The dome stud details and knotted fringe take this distressed Steve Madden tote to new heights.

Balenciaga Rodeo Handbag $5,700 See On Balenciaga Featuring smooth distressed leather and silver hardware, Balenciaga’s Rodeo bag is just as sleek as it is edgy.

Frye Melissa Satchel $388 See On Frye No one does lived-in leather better than Frye, and this satchel is just as good as its signature boots.