It’s the most wonderful time of the year, especially for a fashion person. Yes, in the lead-up to the holidays, brands pull out all the sartorial stops with swoon-worthy collaborations and collections — and this season is no exception. In fact, the December fashion news is bursting with exciting new launches to check out, whether you’re still in the midst of holiday shopping or treating yourself to an end-of-year splurge (hey, you deserve it).

On the collaboration front, Gap and Summer Fridays sent the internet into a tizzy yesterday morning, revealing that the brands are dropping a 20-piece collection on Dec. 12. Though most of the details are still under wraps, one thing is for sure: The lineup sounds oh-so cozy (more on it ahead). Then there’s the Simon Miller and Monos partnership, which makes the case for bright, colorful luggage — perfect for an upcoming winter getaway. And for those slightly stressed about finding the perfect holiday presents for their fashionable friends? Scoop up the Studs and Hill House gift box, which features cult-favorite accessories from both labels.

Ahead, read up on the most important December fashion news. And, as always, this post will be updated with more industry updates throughout the month.

Gap & Summer Fridays Drop A Collection

On Dec. 8, Gap and Summer Fridays announced that a 20-piece collection is on its way, launching Dec. 12 at 12 p.m. ET and 9 a.m. PT. Marking the beauty company’s first apparel collaboration, the assortment runs the gamut from sweaters and fleece sets to flannel poplin pajamas and matching Henley tops. Plus, with every purchase, shoppers will receive a Summer Fridays beauty bundle — think fan-favorites like the Jet Lag Mask and Vanilla Lip Butter Balm — created exclusively for the collection. To reveal the news, the brands shared a short clip (seen above) starring actor Barbie Ferreira.

Serena Williams Fronts Porter’s Latest Cover

Tennis superstar Serena Williams fronted Porter’s latest cover, which was unveiled on Dec. 1. Styled by Charlotte Blazeby and lensed by Emmanuel Sanchez Monsalve, Williams posed in a black leather Saint Laurent jacket for the cover, while designers like Bottega Veneta, Alaïa, and Rick Owens appeared elsewhere in the spread. In the accompanying interview, the athlete opened up about everything from motherhood to life after retirement.

Simon Miller & Monos Release A Collection

Courtesy Of Monos

Monos and Simon Miller are redefining the luggage world, one colorful suitcase at a time. Together, the Canadian travel brand and Los Angeles-based label designed a 20-piece limited-edition capsule, marking the former’s first fashion collaboration. Standout styles include cobalt blue and emerald green luggage, striped packing cubes, and a raffia tote.

“Simon Miller stands for creativity and expressiveness,” Victor Tam, co-founder of Monos, shared in a press release. “A brand that balances boldness with timeless refinement, they were the perfect partner to put a new spin on the Monos ethos, bringing joy to the journey through a sense of play.”

Studs & Hill House Release A Holiday Gift Box

Courtesy Of Studs

When it comes to holiday gifting for the fashion lover on your list, you truly can’t go wrong with the new Studs and Hill House limited-edition holiday gift box. Priced at $168, the chic assortment features a signature Hill House tortoise claw clip, two plaid bows from the brand, and a four-piece Studs Earscape set, which includes bow-adorned huggies and pearl earrings. Shop the box here.

Shopbop Launches Coniglio Palm Beach

This month, Shopbop began carrying Coniglio Palm Beach, a resortwear line that fuses vintage Palm Beach glamour with fresh, modern vacation style. The brand has earned praise for its Free Size concept — adjustable, one-size pieces that adapt to women’s bodies over time. To celebrate the launch, the brands hosted a trunk show at The Standard Miami Beach on Dec. 4, providing a fun in-person shopping experience during Art Basel.

Bugaboo & Artipoppe Design A Limited-Edition Stroller & Carrier

Courtesy Of Bugaboo

On Dec. 4, Bugaboo and Artipoppe, two Dutch design powerhouses, launched a playful limited-edition collection, offering fashionable baby essentials. The exclusive line boasts a stroller and carrier splashed in a golden-purple hue atop a Japanese mulberry silk and organic cotton base. With the holidays right around the corner, consider gifting something from this capsule to the style-minded mom in your life.