It’s likely your holiday gift list includes at least one or two fashion aficionados who always seem to be up to date on the latest seasonal runway collections and can list off a designer’s key style codes and most recognizable pieces at a moment’s notice. Contrary to popular belief, this person is not impossible to shop for. Sure, you can go the easy gift-card route and let them pick out their own present, but why not wow said recipient with a fashion-forward item that proves that you, too, are in the know?

Tip No. 1: Impress the style-loving people in your life with an on-trend piece from an IYKYK industry-favorite label. For instance, Staud’s fashion-girl-approved footwear is sure to please, as will one of Tory Burch’s viral pierced accessories. Another gifting option? Surprise them with an item that transcends trend cycles, such as Chanel’s Première chain necklace watch, Stephanie Gottlieb’s diamond tennis necklace, or leather gloves from Aritizia, just to name a handful of can’t-go-wrong luxury gifts.

Ahead, 15 high-ticket items that truly go the distance in quality materials, timeless silhouettes, and flawless construction. While you’re at it, why not add a second item for yourself, in the name of a little holiday self-care, of course. Happy shopping, fashion friends.

Tory Burch Pierced Embellished Bag $3,416 See On Farfetch Evoking the vintage bohemian charm of a Parisian flea market find, this delicately hand-embroidered, sequin-covered bag elevates everything you wear — whether it’s a basic tee with denim or evening wear to match its sparkle. Strands of beaded fringe add playful movement, making this a treasured piece in any fashion lover’s collection.

Akoni Tiros $1,230 See On Akoni The classic Aviator gets a midcentury spin with these distinctive geometric sunglasses. Designed by the Japanese eyewear brand beloved by famous faces including Beyoncé and Jennifer Lopez — who sported styles from its Balmain collab — the Tiros is surprisingly versatile despite its inherent edge, making the pair a prized accessory for trendsetters who love having a signature statement.

Volvo Cars X Sergio Hudson Tailored Wool Blend Car Coat $1,895 See On Sergio Hudson The designer renowned for dressing powerful women like Michelle Obama, Janelle Monáe, and Keke Palmer teamed up with Volvo for a runway-worthy capsule collection that includes this elegant oversize car coat. Softly tailored in the same responsibly sourced natural wool as the Volvo EX90’s interiors, it’s the epitome of sustainable luxury.

Miu Miu Suede Jacket $7,800 See On Miu Miu Miu Miu’s elevated take on the timeless wardrobe staple, this sumptuous, just-oversize-enough suede jacket was designed to feel genderless — making it easy to style in a multitude of ways. Finished with gold buttons and patch pockets, it looks equally chic layered over a white mini dress paired with slingbacks as it does with tomboyish accessories like a baseball cap, knee socks, and loafers.

Leret Leret No. 1 $650 See On Leret Leret From the NYC-bred brand that’s earned a reputation for its cozy and clever knits, this cashmere crewneck sweater with a cartoon-like cloud design has already earned a stamp of approval from power couple Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz (who sported a matching set in Leret Leret’s campaign). Playful and cheery yet still minimalist, it’s a statement maker for any winter wardrobe.

Stephanie Gottlieb Diamond Tennis Necklace $13,590 See On Stephanie Gottlieb A timeless wardrobe isn’t complete without a classic diamond tennis necklace, and this one checks all the boxes. Created by the innovative jewelry brand responsible for creating Britney Spears’ wedding band (among other celebrity-worn dazzlers), this delicate and seriously sparkly necklace — available in both 0.08 and 0.045 carat weights — is perfect for stacking with strands of different lengths and styles, but it is also a showstopper all on its own. Best of all, it goes with everything.

Coach Sculpted C Tall Boot $395 See On Coach Versatile yet totally refined, Coach’s croc-textured leather boots are a mainstay of the cool girl’s wardrobe. Crafted with luxury and comfort in mind, they’re ideal for dressing up denim or adding edge to flowy maxis — and they’ll only get better with time.

Off Season Philadelphia Eagles Team Puffer Jacket $375 See On Off Season Birds fans who want gear that still feels a little chic can’t miss this puffer. Created by an emerging brand that’s gaining momentum for infusing fan apparel with fashion, it has all the functional elements you need for attending games and watch parties during the winter season — like a waterproof finish and cozy corduroy lining — merged with design details that make team spirit more modern than ever.

Apple Watch X Hermès Series 11 $1,999 See On Apple The latest launch from a decadelong partnership that seamlessly blends luxury craftsmanship and cutting-edge technology from the best in the businesses, the new Grand H Fin is reimagined with a slimmer design that feels more refined than ever. Details like Hermès’ signature “H” butterfly clasp defines the fashion house’s legacy of timeless elegance while the smart watch’s best-in-class performance will impress even the most discerning techie.

Heaven Mayhem Clarke Cuff $100 See On Heaven Mayhem Crafted by the emerging L.A.-based jewelry brand that’s already won over A-listers including Hailey Bieber and Lori Harvey, this bold, eye-catching cuff adds a definitive edge to every look. The chunky sculptural silver band is accented with a black enamel center, so it will pair seamlessly with all your favorites — from sleek little black dresses to well-worn jeans.

Staud Alba Ballet Slingback Oxblood $395 See On Staud A ballet slipper in the front, a slingback in the back, these classically feminine kitten heels knock out two major footwear trends in one. Delicate details like the satin finish, ruching around the upper, and a coordinated bow add a distinctive dance-inspired touch so you walk into the room with grace in every step.

Aritzia Leather Gloves $88 See On Aritzia A few defining characteristics separate these gloves from most other luxe leather pairs. First, they’re lined with cashmere for the softest insulation. Second, they're tech-friendly, which means you can tap away on your devices without having to take them off — keeping your hands warm, cozy, totally chic looking while you respond to emails, doomscroll, et cetera.

Ugg Esmee Leather Clog $160 See On UGG Highlighting Ugg’s two main trademarks, heritage craftsmanship and reliable coziness, the Esmee revisits the classic shearling-accented clog with both comfort and modernity in mind. A supple leather upper detailed with a plush sheepskin gives this chunky design its luxe look and feel, making it a perfect option to pair with other elevated casual favorites, like a cashmere set or your chicest pair of sweats.

Jimmy Choo Cinch Leather Bag $2,095 See On Jimmy Choo Toted by the most effortlessly stylish stars, like Chloë Sevigny and Sienna Miller, the Cinch bag is a coveted classic. Croc-embossed leather and jewelrylike gold hardware take it to a lavish new level that’s glamorously polished, though the cinched shape gives this in-demand carry-all its signature sense of ease.