In the world of fashion, celebrity stylist Dani Michelle is always in tune with the latest trends and one-of-a-kind finds. After all, she’s made a name for herself by styling some of the most fashionable models and reality stars such as Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Shanina Shaik. Now, she’s sharing her keen eye and trade secrets for fashionable finds with everyone else. Michelle has partnered with Tradesy to curate a 128-piece collection of vintage designer pieces and contemporary items. Founded in 2012, Tradesy is a fully automated fashion marketplace that connects buyers directly with sellers, cutting out the middleman in the luxury fashion secondhand market — think Poshmark but for slightly higher-end items.

Similar to other platforms that are focused on reselling pre-owned luxury goods, such as The RealReal and Vestiaire Collective, Tradesy’s a great place to shop if you’re looking for rare items with distinctive touches. “I love the sustainability [of it] and the unique treasures you can find [while] shopping [for] pre-loved items,” Michelle tells TZR. “My favorite piece from this curation is the [Maison] Margiela blue metallic heels. I think it's truly fashion [as] art, and everything [from Margiela] is a collector piece.”

When asked about the overall trends one should wear for Summer 2021, Michelle says she anticipates a full comeback of nostalgic looks from the ‘90s and early 2000s. “Oversized sandals, Converse, prints on prints, crochet and nostalgic designs from the ‘90s, tube tops, and belly chains — the list goes on,” she tells TZR. “I'm excited to buy some fresh new sandals and oversized dress shirts, [which I will] wear open to soak in the summer heat and breeze.” Jenner, who is one of Michelle’s celebrity clients, for example, has already worn two Y2K-era fashion markers this year alone: a belly chain and a Hawaiian print bikini.

Keep scrolling to shop some of the items from the stylist’s Tradesy curation, below. Since everything was picked out by Michelle herself, it’s like you have a direct line to getting her style and that of her clients. Jenner would totally carry that BY FAR bag.

