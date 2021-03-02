On March 5, Daisy Ridley will star in a dystopian sci-fi film titled Chaos Walking opposite Tom Holland — she plays a character named Viola Eade — and fans are already counting down the days until her project airs. Ridley, TZR's March 2021 cover star, not only spoke with TZR about her exciting new role and her go-to fashion uniform, but she also showcased her style prowess in an exclusive photoshoot. Here, Ridley modeled a variety of pantsuit sets while paying tribute to her English roots — she donned all British labels including Wales Bonner and Alexander McQueen.

In her cover story, Ridley shared some insights into her personal style. The star revealed that she doesn't consider herself "uber-stylish" (fans will agree to disagree with her on this one) and abides by a uniform of jeans and shirts to keep herself from becoming "stressed [about] getting dressed." In addition to these staples, Ridley is a master of the pantsuit look. This two-piece set is the ultimate classic ensemble for ladies on the go, after all. Ridley gives her own spin on this by styling the suits with boots — in lieu of the expected heels — and keeps it effortless with minimalist jewelry pieces. "Fashion can be such a beautiful way of self-expression. I hope that everyone is super overdressed [after lock down]," she says.

The actor might just get her wish for people to be "overdressed," as her images, below, will serve as your style inspiration. You can easily channel her bralette and blazer combo — the pairing will be popular for spring 2021 — or invest in her exact pair of chunky combat boots, which can be styled with mini dresses, suit sets, jeans, and beyond. Scroll through to take a peek at how Ridley rocks it all plus where to shop the pieces, some exact and others similar, to achieve her look.

Look 1: Red Power Suit

Roksanda jacket, pants, and boots, Emilia Wickstead bralette, Araks bra (worn under), Loveness Lee earrings

The red power suit signals strength, confidence, and energy — qualities Ridley possesses in spades. Here, she taps into one of spring 2021's biggest trends, trading a button-down shirt for a bralette to wear underneath a blazer.

Look 2: Colorful Statement Belt

JW Anderson clothing and belt, Shape of Sound ring

When you're tired of the LBD, switch it up for an LBS (little black suit). Look for unexpected details in the jacket, like a plunging neckline or billowy sleeves to give the buttoned-down look a more fluid and trendy feel. A colorful belt ties the whole ensemble together.

Look 3: Combat Boots With A Suit

Alexander McQueen clothing and boots, Alighieri necklace, Sterling King necklace

The next time you're about to slip on some heels with your pantsuit set, pause and refer back to this look. Swap your three-inch stilettos for an edgier footwear choice like combat boots, which instantly adds a cool factor to your polished outfit.

Look 4: Monochrome Pairings

Stella McCartney dress, Wales Bonner shirt dress, Sterling King earrings

Don't be so quick to store away your winter whites come spring. A white-on-white outfit, as Ridley shows, can still work for the warmer months. Simply swap your sweater and pants for a cream-colored mini dress and layer on a transitional trench coat of your choice.

Photographer: Vicki King

Stylist: Sayuri Bloom

Hair: Dayaruci

Makeup: Kelly Cornwell

Manicure: Karen Louise

Set Designer: Bryony Edwards

Bookings: Special Projects

Video director: NWSPK

DOP: Sam E H Hooper

Sound: Glen Travis