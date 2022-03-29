Are CUUP Swimsuits Worth It? Here Are Our Honest Thoughts

You’ve likely heard of CUUP, a lingerie brand that launched in 2018 and quickly went viral on Instagram for its well-fitting, quality bras. Last year, the label ventured into the swimwear category for the first time and, this season, it’s offering fresh colors (Orchid and Fern) and a brand new bottom dubbed The Brief. Since shopping for bikinis is easier when you’ve read firsthand accounts on how they fit and look on-body, TZR editors took it upon themselves to review CUUP’s swimwear pieces. (A few editors even styled their bikini tops as a going-out separates, proving this piece can serve double-duty outside of the pool.)

CUUP’s swim top sizing goes by bra measurements — with band sizes ranging from 30 to 44 and cup sizes from A to H — while its bottoms range from XS to XXXL. Once editors determined their sizes, they selected the top and bottom that best suited their style. While some opted for CUUP’s classic high-waisted bikini bottoms, others tried on the newly launched briefs. (This style has a mid-rise fit that hits slightly below the waist/belly button and slightly dips at the center front.) A few editors also opted to test-drive the two aforementioned hues Orchid — a vibrant, saturated magenta — and Fern, a moody, camouflage green, for those seeking out swimwear that taps into summer’s most optimistic hues.

Ahead, dive into the team’s honest reviews of their CUUP swimwear selections. If you find yourself intrigued by an editor’s bikini, you can shop the exact set, too.

The Balconette (34A), The Tap (Small)

Marina Liao

“It was 30 degrees in New York City when I took this photo, but the swimsuit’s bright fuchsia color immediately brought me a tinge of joy/warmth, as I pictured myself in this bikini while on a beach come summer. Because I know the types of swimwear tops and bottoms that would look good on me — balconette styles cradle my 34A-sized gals nicely while a high-waisted bikini bottom cuts my long torso in half (to make my legs look longer) — the suit fit exactly to my expectations.

The most surprising quality here was that I actually loved the bright Orchid color and felt confident rocking it. (I usually stick to more muted swimsuit colors.) Now, all I have to do is wait for warm weather to officially arrive, so I can actually wear this out of the apartment.” — Marina Liao, senior fashion news editor

The Balconette (36C), The Tap (Medium)

Annie Blay

“I don’t normally go for high-waisted bottoms, but I love the retro feel of this set, not to mention how stunning the color is. I was also seriously shocked by how comfortable this bikini is — it feels like you’re wearing your bra and underwear, but the fabric is that of standard swimwear and super breathable. Sizing always concerns me with bathing suits but this set fit so well, especially the top with the support of the underwire (which isn't nearly as uncomfortable as underwire in regular bras). I’m already thinking of cover-ups and different ways I can style this swimsuit on vacation this summer.” — Annie Blay, associate beauty news editor

The Plunge (34A), The Brief (Small)

Stephanie Sanchez

“I’m in love with The Plunge swim top. The underwire and deep V-cut gave me a slight boost —always a nice touch for smaller chests — while feeling super comfortable. I love that both the straps and band are adjustable especially when you’re in between sizes. I can see myself wearing this underneath a sheer top or just on its own outside of the beach. The new swim brief bottoms are equally as comfortable and soft! However I do prefer my swim bottoms to be more cheeky, but if you’re into fuller coverage than The Brief has you covered.” — Stephanie Sanchez, fashion & accessories market editor

The Scoop (36D), The Highwaist (Large)

Copelyn Bengel

“I am in love with this suit, from the quality to the fit — it is all-around impressive. The style of this particular bikini is an underwire top with a high-waisted bottom, which I chose because I have a larger bust and a long torso. The straps around the ribcage and over the shoulder are adjustable which is very thoughtful as most bathing suits have a standardized measurement, at least for the ribcage strap.

The top is sold in bra measurements, so you can truly get your size, which I find to be a problem in regular bikini tops. The material of the suit was very sturdy, which I felt held me in while also being able to withstand the elements without pilling, thinning, or stretching as some swim does. Since it is a bra-style top, I styled it under an oversized button-down with linen shorts that fell below the high-waisted bottoms. I added a headscarf and sunnies to complete a beach-day look. — Copelyn Bengel, associate fashion market editor

The Plunge (32A), The Bikini (Small)

Hannah Baxter

“I’m all about a minimalist black bikini — I’ve tried all of the latest swimsuit trends, colors, fabrics, and so forth, but my heart lies with a simple black design. Still, the CUUP suit gave me pause since it includes underwire. Since I am not blessed in the boob department, and rarely even wear a bra, much less something with underwire, it felt a little weird to be in a design that featured it. The cup shape was great and I really liked the cut of the bikini bottoms — the tush coverage was not too much, not too little — but the shoulder straps and back felt oddly bulky given the size of the suit.

It felt like the top was built for a larger bust [but added an] A-cup option without trimming it down, which is what I would have preferred. Overall, this is a great swimsuit top for anyone who wants more breast support, but for a gal like me that doesn’t need the underwire, it wouldn’t be my first choice. I’ll probably keep the bottoms in my bikini rotation and pair them with a different basic black suit top.” — Hannah Baxter, deputy beauty editor

The Scoop (34E), The Highwaist (Small)

Emma Childs

“Swimsuit shopping is a risky game for me. My boobs are on the larger side, meaning I’ve been traumatized by my fair share of ill-fitting bikini tops that promised to secure my chest, but ultimately did no such thing. However, I was pleasantly surprised by CUUP’s Scoop Top. It’s impressively sturdy and supportive and even works as a bra top for a beachcore-inspired outfit. I styled my bikini top with my go-to blue jeans, a breezy button-down, and open-toed sandals — all I need now is an invite to a pool party or a ride to the beach.” — Emma Childs, fashion writer