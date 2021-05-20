This Popular Instagram Bra Brand Just Launched Size-Inclusive Bikinis

Trendy lingerie brand CUUP has become a pioneering force within the intimates industry since first launching in 2018, due to its size-inclusive tenet and minimalistic aesthetic. Now, the label is getting its feet wet in an entirely new endeavor. Just in time for summer, CUUP launched a swimwear collection that offers the same support and comfort found in its signature bras. The line includes three new bikini tops and three bottoms. With a similar balconette style to its bras and the same ingenious unlined underwire detail that’s come to define the brand, CUUP’s new bikinis provide support for your chest as you relax poolside.

The size-inclusive swimwear line offers 53 bra sizes — spanning from 30A to 42F — while bottoms run from XS to XXXL. For those who are unsure of where they fall on the sizing chart, you can book a virtual appointment with one of CUUP’s Fit Therapists to get some expert advice as you contemplate the styles you want to add to your checkout cart. The three bikini tops — The Plunge, The Scoop, and The Balconette — each cost $98. As for The Tap, The Highwaist, and The Bikini bottoms, those carry a price tag of $68 each. The swimwear line comes in five different colors such as succulent red, creamy white, and a green seaweed shade. CUUP Swim’s bikinis are made with chlorine and salt water-resistant fabrics with UPF 50 protection so you can swim in peace knowing the material holds up against any potential sun or ocean-induced damage.

Additionally, and this should come as no surprise from the on-trend brand, CUUP’s bikini collection serves as the perfect encapsulation of Summer 2021’s leading swimwear trends. Both the Balconette bikini and The Highwaist bottoms masterfully reference the retro swimsuit look that’s set to take over this summer. Style these two pieces together and you’ll tap into a complete ‘60s look with glamorous, retro vibes (think of Marilyn Monroe lounging poolside). Ready to shop? CUUP’s new swim collection is available at cuup.com, and you’ll also find some select pieces to browse below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.