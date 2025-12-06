The season of icy winds and surprise snowfall is creeping in, and with it comes the ultimate style challenge: staying warm without sacrificing your look. For those who put fashion first (myself included), it’s officially time to upgrade your winter wardrobe with tops that deliver on both style and coziness — no more unnecessary freezing for the ’fit.

Fall and winter fashion, in my opinion, reveal one’s most authentic style. You rely on layers to stay warm, but those layers also have to enhance your look, which pushes you to get creative. Personally, my style is a blend of many influences, so having a variety of warmer tops makes it more interesting to experiment with. From plush knits and lace blouses to sleek long sleeves, the right cozy piece (or pieces) makes winter dressing feel effortless. Picture this: You head out to your next winter soireé all wrapped up, and once you arrive, you get to peel back each layer to reveal the perfect statement top. Who doesn’t love a little sartorial drama?

If you’re now left wondering which picks are making the cut for the ultimate winter style moment, you’re in luck, as TZR has rounded up a plethora for you to choose from. No matter whether your style is girly, sporty, classic, or bold, there’s truly something for everyone. Ahead, shop 18 chic tops that deliver both warmth and seamless style.

Mikuta The Striped Sparkly Thin Longsleeve $190 $160 See On Mikuta A winter top becomes truly exceptional the moment it includes thumb holes. The tiny detail makes a stylish impact, slipping out from your coat sleeves like a built-in accessory. I personally own this black and silver sparkly top, and I love it. But be sure to add to cart ASAP while it’s still on sale.

Same Satin Long Sleeve Blouse $378 $321 See On SAME With its sleek silhouette, lustrous fabric, dramatic open back, high neckline, and statement bow detail, this top is designed to turn heads. Style it with straight-leg denim, a leather coat, and pointed-toe heels for an effortless look.

Love Shack Fancy Linette Polka Dot Ruffle Blouse $395 See On Love Shack Fancy With its flouncy style, playful ruffles, built-in neck scarf, and pink polka-dot print, this top brings an array of charm to your next night out. Imagine clinking glasses with your girlfriends and feelings of general fabulousness... Sounds like a dream moment to me.

For Love & Lemons Grace Lace Top $229 See On For Love & Lemons The lace, the silhouette, the bow detail, this top truly delivers a modern twist on Stevie Nicks’ boho style. It would serve you well as a going out top for both the warmer and colder months. Although it’s lace, you can pair it with a faux fur or oversize trench coat to add some much-needed warmth.

Christopher Esber Fluted Jersey Top $695 See On Christopher Esber This elevated basic is the perfect addition to add to your capsule wardrobe. The wide sleeves add a playful eye-catching touch. Dress it up with an arm cuff, a long necklace, and boots for a boho vibe, or go bold with a pair of cheetah print pants and sneakers. The options are endless.

Naked Cashmere Chiara Sleeveless Turtleneck Sweater $325 See On Naked Cashmere A cross between butter yellow and winter white, this sleeveless cowl-neck cashmere sweater is a great transitional piece, as it’s stunning on its own and easily layered. The fabric is super soft, wrapping you in a cozy feel you’ll want to live in all season long.

Simkhai Lavina Sweater $325 See On Simkhai If you’re looking to invest in a piece that will elevate your wardrobe, I’d highly recommend this ivory-colored Simkhai sweater top. The off-the-shoulder design, tailored sleeves, and cinched waist not only exude style but add character that keeps the shirt from feeling basic.

Lily Silk Oblique Wave Silk Blouse $159 See On Lily Silk A girlfriend of mine owns this top, and I couldn’t resist adding to cart after seeing it on her. I’ll be picking one up for a holiday party or a nice dinner. The quality is fantastic, and the silver silk adds a fun statement without trying too hard.

Grey Bandit Carson Sweater in Light Blue $64 $38 See On Grey Bandit A go-to cozy sweater is a nonnegotiable, and this oversize option, under $100, takes the cake. The baby blue and heather gray colorway is stunning, yet an unexpected pairing I didn’t know my wardrobe needed.

Marc Jacobs The Striped Shirt $295 See On Marc Jacobs We all have those days when you have to go from the office, to drinks, to dinner with no time to run home and change in between. No need to fret: Marc Jacobs has you covered with a classic button-down. Pair it with a leather trench and tailored trousers, or a midi skirt and a pair of pointed-toe boots. Either way, you will look both stylish and incredibly cool.

Emerson Isa Naomi Long Sleeve $145 $73 See On Emerson Isa Looking for the perfect flirty first date top? Search no further. This black lace piece is sexy, effortlessly feminine, and sure to leave a confident first impression.

Abrecrombie & Fitch Bra-Free Cowl-Back Hardware Top $50 See On Abercrombie & Fitch Cutouts and open backs have dominated the runways for the past two seasons. At only $50, this top is the perfect entry point if you want to test-drive the trend. It also comes in six colorways so you can pick the best suited to your style.