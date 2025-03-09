I’ve been living in Pittsburgh for the past few months, and though I love being with my family and friends I grew up with, I have a tough time with the incredibly gloomy weather here. Really, seeing the sun in the winter feels like a rare occurrence in the city. It’s also not uncommon for a seven-day forecast to include multiple thunderstorms. But with a pup, staying inside amid a shower isn’t an option. As such, I rely on good-quality rain gear to see me through strolls around the block. But lately, I’ve noticed a lot of my waterproof looks aren’t super stylish — and I’m on a mission to change that before spring rolls around.

The one chic rainy-day look I already own is Hunter’s fire-engine red puffy mules. Since getting my hands on them a month or so ago, I’ve worn them at least once a week for quick dog-walking outings as well as trips to the grocery store. Alongside a khaki trench coat and neutral sweatpants, the shoes are so striking. And though I do have a few practical rain jackets in my collection, I’m on the hunt for something fun and mood-boosting (because dreary weather can really bring me down). Hailing from its Spring/Summer 2025 collection, Prada’s bright, sunny yellow iteration is right up my alley. How could it not put a little pep in my step on a dark, rainy afternoon?

Ahead, I’m breaking down the cute rainy day looks I have my eye on. Might as well face the not-so-pleasant weather in style.

Prada Re-Nylon Drawstring Hooded Rain Jacket $2,150 See On Bergdorf Goodman As much as I’d love to style this drawstring jacket atop a flashy sequin dress (as seen above and on the runway), something like a long hoodie and leggings will probably be my go-to.

Kassl x Tretorn Eefje Rubber Rain Clogs $180 See On Bergdorf Goodman These olive green clogs from Kassl and Tretorn’s collab are so cool, I’d also wear them on a sunny afternoon with an oversized button-up and relaxed jeans.

L'Agence Safiya Transparent Raincoat $650 See On Neiman Marcus This hot pink porcelain toile print feels fresh and unexpected on a rain coat. Plus, it doesn’t need much styling — a tee and casual jeans will do.

Hunter Madison Mule $90 See On Nordstrom Above, my current favorite shoes. They’ve added a burst of color to every winter outfit.

Canada Goose Vancouver Rain Boot $550 See On Canada Goose I never knew I needed pastel blue rain boots until now. I’d team these with a colorful jacket — perhaps a vibrant yellow look à la Prada — for some extra punch.

Free People Rain Drop Packable Poncho $98 See On Free People Free People’s poncho can easily be packed up in a small bag, making it a must for upcoming hikes and weekend getaways.

WARDROBE.NYC RHW Anorak $1,500 See On WARDROBE.NYC Boasting voluminous sleeves and a funnel neck, WARDROBE.NYC’s anorak is equal parts luxe and functional.

FARM Rio Green Macaw Elegance Umbrella $65 See On FARM Rio I’m saying goodbye to all my old (and frankly boring) umbrellas for this cheery green style from FARM Rio.