For avid shoppers, there’s no better feeling than when you purchase an item on sale or for a discounted price. Unless you’re tracking said product 24/7, however, it can be difficult to find the best values on your favorite pieces. This is where CURATEUR’s premiere shopping membership comes in handy. The lifestyle brand launched a platform where you can shop Rachel Zoe-vetted products (across home, fashion, and beauty) at exclusive discounted prices.

To get started, you can sign up for a CURATEUR shopping membership at $9.99 per month. If you’re an existing member of CURATEUR already — that is, you’re subscribed to its seasonal curated box of goods — you can simply log in and start browsing the products. For those who want a taste of what you can buy, the offerings range from ParrishLA cashmere sweaters to Missoni Home throw blankets to vintage pieces from the likes of Chanel, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton. (Every product is curated by Zoe herself.) For BDG readers specifically, get 20% off your first purchase on anything in The Shoppe with the code VIP20. For those who want their goods fast, shipping is free within the U.S.

Perks of the coveted membership also include savings up to 60% on hundreds of products and earnings of $120 in annual rewards, which you can then use on curateur.com. Members can also unlock access to The Collective, CURATEUR’s brand partnership platform, where they can save up to $700 on an ever-growing list of products and services, including spa treatments, floral deliveries, and so much more. Notable fashion content creators such as Linh Niller and Natalie Suarez are already on board with utilizing the exciting new marketplace. Niller discovered a chic Jules Kae bag while Suarez opted for Le Specs sunglasses from the shopping platform.

Ahead, see how your favorite influencers are styling their CURATEUR products from The Shoppe. If you like what they’re wearing, scoop up their exact item for yourself.

A Versatile Sweater

For an easy outfit, simply slip into your favorite pair of jeans and tuck this cozy knit sweater vest from Ash into the waistband. Coordinate with matching white booties and add on earth-toned accessories by way of a brown bag and fedora.

A Pair Of Stylish Sunglasses

A pair of gold-rimmed shades like this one from Le Specs will pair seamlessly with every ensemble. Bring out the metal tones of your sunglasses with a matching chunky necklace.

A Classy Clutch

A polished clutch instantly elevates an outfit and this minimalist style from Understated Leather does the job.

An Everyday Handbag

For an everyday handbag, opt for this crescent moon-shaped style from Jules Kae. You can easily wear the braided strap across the body or on your shoulders.