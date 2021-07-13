This Subscription Box Is For Both Fashion & Beauty Enthusiasts

For those who like to shop, but don’t necessarily have the time to browse through online retailers or pop into stores, subscription boxes can act as the middleman. Though there are many different types on the market catered to specific audiences, the goal of a subscription box is to make your life simpler and to introduce you to cool new products. One such membership to check out is Rachel Zoe’s CURATEUR box, which contains the latest sought-after items for fashion and beauty enthusiasts. (It’s a win-win situation for those who want to tap into both worlds with ease.) As a former celebrity stylist and an entrepreneur with nearly 20 years of experience in the fashion industry, Zoe is an authority on all things style. Her eye for what’s cool might speak to you in the form of her three-piece CURATEUR welcome box or her five-piece seasonal curation box.

To celebrate the launch and rebranding of her lifestyle membership box CURATEUR (it was originally called the Box of Style), Zoe hosted a party in the Hamptons. “I am beyond proud to officially launch CURATEUR — something I have been dreaming to bring to life for my extraordinary community of women — with such an incredible group of friends and supporters,” she said at the event. “My brilliant team and I have been working tirelessly to deliver a unique lifestyle membership way beyond the beloved Box of Style. My mission has always been to inspire and empower all women to live a life of style and glamour. CURATEUR will continue that mission by creating a powerful community built on the foundation of connectivity and discovery.”

(+) Getty Images (+) Getty Images (+) Getty Images INFO 1/3

For those interested in testing out a box, you can buy individual seasonal boxes for $99 (there are four drops a year) or opt for a subscription plan of $349.99 a year. If you're worried about the price point, consider this: the items in the box often amount to over $425, so you’re getting more than what you paid for. CURATEUR’s spring 2021 box, for example, contained items worth over $850. The seasonal assortment featured beach accessories like Rachel Zoe’s Capri Tote and a Melinda Maria Star Lariat necklace. Everyone needs a cover-up or towel when they’re by the water, so there was an option between a Walter Baker Tulum Caftan or a Cozumel Towel. In a summer heat wave, you’ll also want to stay hydrated, and luckily the box came with a Marc Jacobs Beauty Re(cover) Hydrating Coconut Lip Oil and a Golden State Nourishing Facial Oil.

Members also have exclusive access to The Shoppe. This shopping site offers the most coveted luxury fashion, beauty, and home items that are up to 60% off retail price. Additionally, members can use The Collective, which offers discounted services like sculpting and makeup classes. You can find both The Shoppe and The Collective on CURATEUR’s website, along with new products, collections, and services that drop monthly. If you like subscription boxes that consist of luxury items, which also comes with membership perks and rewards, sign up for the CURATEUR below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.